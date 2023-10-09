Greg Weisman and Dynamite Reveal Plans Gargoyles Quest

In 2024, Dynamite Entertainment and Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original animated series with new stories...and spinoffs. In January, Weisman will work with artist Pasquale Qualano on the spinoff series Gargoyles Quest. The story will play off the events of Gargoyles #7, which reintroduced Demona and revealed the backstory that served as the driving force for the recent Gargoyles: Dark Ages miniseries. Now, she finds herself with a new mission: if she's able to take possession of the fabled "New Keys to Power," a set of ancient, magical artifacts, she will be granted with unimaginable and horrific powers.

Demona will be joined by her former partner in power and love, Goliath, the Manhattan Clan's powerful leader. Of course, Goliath will have the support and backup of the clan; beloved warriors of the night like Hudson, Brooklyn, Lexington, Broadway, and he and Demona's daughter, Angela. Their pursuit will be trying, as Demona somehow manages to always stay one step ahead of them.

"We all know Demona has it out for the human race, so the big question isn't, 'Why does she want the Three New Keys to Power?' but 'How is she going to use them to destroy her perceived enemies, i.e., humanity?'" Weisman said in a statement.

Weisman, who created Gargoyles and also has a following for his work on Young Justice, The Spectacular Spider-Man, and other projects across animation, comics, and beyond, is joined by Pasquale Qualano, known for titles like Dejah Thoris, Sonjaversal, DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War, and other recent hits starring Vampirella and Red Sonja. Letterer Jeff Eckleberry serves as the letterer, creating a consistent look across Dynamite's line of Disney comics.

According to a press release by Dynamite, editor Nate Cosby spent a lot of time figuring out the perfect fits for variant covers on the project. Clayton Crain's unique style is the perfect fit for the Manhattan Clan, capturing their nighttime setting and powerful figures. Jae Lee and colorist partner June Chung are back, following their run on the preceding flagship series. Lastly, Dark Ages interior artist Drew Moss continues his contributions with covers in the hit "color bleed" style. Each variant on the series also features cardstock covers.

Gargoyles Quest #1 is solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors' November 2023 Previews catalog, the premier source of merchandise for the comic book specialty market, and slated for release in January 2023. Comic book fans are encouraged to preorder copies of the issue with their local comic book retailers and digital platforms.