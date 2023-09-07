Gargoyles Remastered Gets a Release Date, Trailer, and New Details

The return of Disney's Gargoyles video game now has a release date with Gargoyles Remastered scheduled to release on October 19th. This follows the reveal of Gargoyles Remastered from around this time last year whenever Disney held its D23 Expo to announce new games and share updates on existing ones. Alongside the reveal of the release date, we got a new trailer for Gargoyles Remastered, too, as well as some additional details about the game and what people can expect from the remastered version that's coming out in just over a month.

Of course, those who already remember the original fondly won't need much of a reintroduction as to what the game's about. The original game released back in 1995 for the Sega Genesis and tied into the Gargoyles TV show that grew to become such a beloved series over time. Like other remastered games (including other Disney properties that have already been given the remastered treatment), this revival of the game will feature several modernizations on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Gargoyles Remastered Trailer, Details

The Gargoyles game is up for preorders now on all those aforementioned platforms now that the game has a release date, and with those preorder pages came some additional details. You play as Goliath in the game just as you would've in the original with several helpful features added to the game. Those include the ability to switch between graphics modes to achieve the look of either the animated series or the original 16-bit game as well as a rewind feature, widescreen support, and achievements to be earned.

"Gargoyles Remastered is an artfully crafted revival of the '90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform adventure," an overview of the game said. "Relive the epic journey of Goliath and the Gargoyles featuring enhanced visuals, animations, and SFX, all inspired by the acclaimed animated series. The world of Gargoyles comes to life with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike. Experience classic gameplay that stays authentic to its predecessor while including new features such as achievements, gameplay rewind, and more!"

The Future of Gargoyles

The remastering of the original game is of course good news for those who played the original and loved the show, but what of the future of the franchise itself? Earlier this year, Dynamite and Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman released Gargoyles: Here in Manhattan, a collection of Gargoyles stories written by Weisman himself.

As for the show or any movie plans, Weisman shot down rumors earlier in the year that a live-action movie was in the works. He doesn't own the show -- Disney does -- which means it's therefore up to Disney what happens with the franchise in the future. For now, the original Gargoyles TV show can be watched on Disney+.