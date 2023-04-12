Guardians of the Galaxy #1 Review: A Lively Relaunch for Marvel's Legendary Outlaws

The Guardians of the Galaxy encapsulate so much of what I love about superhero storytelling. Almost exactly ten years ago, the modern incarnation of the team was only the subject of a handful of cult-classic Marvel Comics runs, with its team members being off-the-wall pieces of trivia for savvy fans. But the core concept of the group—lovable, flawed misfits trying to make the cosmos a little bit better—has felt like something that could and should endure. Luckily, it has flourished in the past decade, with the team becoming a household name through a trilogy of blockbuster films, multiple video games, a children's cartoon, and even a theme park ride. That overwhelming popularity could have easily led to a new Guardians of the Galaxy run that rests on its laurels, coasting on its name and not much else. But this week's relaunch of Guardians of the Galaxy proves to be so much more than that, with issue #1 being an inventive and stylish, but still reverential, new turning point for the team.

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 opens with the team as you've never quite seen them before, operating as sheriffs in a desolate part of the cosmos. As they try to save the day once again, and avoid something ominously dubbed "Grootfall," the team's dynamics and moral code are put to the test.

On paper, the concept of this Guardians of the Galaxy relaunch feels too good to be true, the kind of extravagant premise that would be better suited for one of Marvel's countless audio series or standalone prose novels than a mainline comic. The actual text of Guardians of the Galaxy #1 follows a similar sort of suit, throwing readers in media res to a stunning degree. The narrative feels refreshingly unconnected from the larger Marvel universe, and even from the characters' pasts, but that doesn't prove to be a bad thing. As I already stated, the Guardians have become undeniably popular amid the backdrop of this relaunch, and this issue might be the best jumping-on point to cater towards those casual or lapsed readers. That being said, each individual characterization is so strong that diehard Guardians fans will surely find something to love.

It also helps that Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing's script for Guardians of the Galaxy #1 is simply an entertaining, largely-serialized narrative. The tone utilizes some of the quintessential tropes of a Western, and even some of the quirkier cosmic series of Marvel's past like Micronauts and R.O.M., to its utmost advantage. Amid Marvel's ever-changing, never-ending canon, it still feels rare to find a current series that treats each issue as its own self-contained entity, as opposed to a small fragment of a massive story. While there are some lingering threads at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy #1, largely concerning how the team entered this Western status quo, they are peppered into an otherwise-satisfying script. There is definitely a sense that, once those larger narrative questions are answered, the execution will be just as satisfying.

Kev Walker's art near-perfectly brings the series' high concept to life, while still making it feel quintessential to the visual language of the Guardians. The character designs for the principle cast are subversive, but logical – Star-Lord's helmet has (and will probably continue to) draw comparisons to Star Wars' grizzled bounty hunter Cad Bane, Gamora's new get-up combines Western flair with her Abnett and Lanning-era costume, and Mantis' abilities lend themselves to some fun sartorial flair. This, combined with some distinct creature and architecture designs, all makes the aesthetic of the series incredibly consistent, even if individual panels vary wildly. Even the silliest facial expression or most obvious visual choice is still offset by something incredibly creative, especially as the issue goes along.

Matt Hollingsworth's colors help the visuals of Guardians of the Galaxy find a comfortable footing, bringing a surprising amount of vibrancy and brightness to what could easily be a dreary space Western. That sense of comfort also carries over to Cory Petit's lettering, which offers a sense of energetic claustrophobia that fits the series' breakneck circumstances.

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 is a fascinating, frothy new chapter in the titular team's journey. With a clever, but never alienating, concept and execution, this debut issue immediately makes you want to catch up with what the past and future holds for Star-Lord, Gamora, Mantis, and more. This series is the kind of reinvention that proves that, no matter how famous the Guardians get, they still remain gleefully unpredictable.

Published by Marvel Comics

On April 12, 2023

Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing

Art by Kev Walker

Colors by Matt Hollingsworth

Letters by Cory Petit

Cover by Marco Checchetto