Michael Mann Not Interested in Superhero Movies, But Praises Guardians of the Galaxy

The conversation around superhero movies seems to constantly evolving, with the trend having plenty of defenders and detractors. After Martin Scorsese went viral multiple times over for his comments regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a number of other directors have been asked to share their thoughts on the subject — and it looks like Michael Mann has a unique outlook. The director, who helmed films like Heat and Ferrari, recently told The Playlist's The Discourse podcast that he doesn't personally see himself helming a superhero project. Still, he did acknowledge how well these movies can work in the right context, offering positivity for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies in particular, although he specifically does not praise this year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"I only make films that I feel passionate about and that placed me a little bit more on the frontier," Mann explained "That's where I do my best work. I'd like to be a journeyman director, go from film to film to film, but I don't think I'd be very good at it. It doesn't get my blood running. On the other hand, I think that Guardians of the Galaxy, for example, not necessarily this last one, but the two before, have really worked and I love watching them. And the reason they work is because they have a really, really well done story structure behind them. So it's exciting in the sense of being able to expand into myth that way and to create myth. I think that's a very exciting medium. Let's not say something I wanna do. I do wanna do a science fiction project, but it's not superheroes."

Will There Be a Guardians of the Galaxy 4?

After the culmination of Vol. 3 earlier this year, fans have naturally begun to wonder if a fourth film could potentially be in the cards. It is safe to assume that Gunn will not be directing that project, especially with his new job co-running DC Studios, but he has said for years that he did not have plans to return for a fourth film.

"I absolutely never said I wouldn't do a Vol 2," Gunn told a fan in a 2020 Q&A. "As I planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked. I have no plans to do a 4th."

Will Michael Mann Make Heat 2?

In a recent interview with Deadline, Mann revealed that he plans for the long-awaited Heat 2 to be his next film, while also recognizing that he has a profound working relationship with Driver, who stars in his upcoming biopic Ferrari.

"Yes," Mann explained. "Meg Gardiner and myself wrote the novel Heat 2, which came out right when we were shooting Ferrari. It did very well. I plan to shoot that next."

"Perhaps," Mann said of the possibility of reuniting with Driver. "We don't talk about that yet. Let me put it this way: Adam and I got along like a house on fire [on Ferrari]. We have the same work ethic – which is pretty intense. We like each other and we had a great time working together artistically."

What do you think of Michael Mann's new comments about superhero movies? Do you agree with how he feels about the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!