Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #2 Reveals a Collection of Tantalizing Covers (Exclusive)

Joanna Tan is looking sexier than ever in a collection of covers for Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #2. The Titan Comics series is a continuation of last year's Gun Honey comic from writer Charles Ardai (Hard Case Crime) and artist Ang Hor Kheng that follows the sexy weapons smuggler Joanna Tan. ComicBook.com can exclusive reveal four covers for Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #2 by artists Derrick Chew, Emil Molocea, and Ang Hor Kheng, along with a cover featuring cosplayer Tabitha Lyons that spans Issues #1-4. Each cover is more provocative than the next, with Kheng's cover even censoring a topless Gun Honey as she pets her cat.

"With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary 'Gun Honey,' off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy...or will she catch a bullet first?" a description of Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #2 reads. Readers who missed out on the original series can find the first collected graphic novel of Gun Honey #1-4 on sale now.

The series has become a breakout hit for Titan Comics, with it ranking as 2021's #1 best-selling non-premier comic. A TV series is now in development by Piller/Segan (Haven, The Dead Zone) and Malaysia-based Double Vision (The Bridge). The crime series has been praised by comic book noir masters including Ed Brubaker, Max Allan Collins, and Duane Swierczynski, with Brubaker calling it, "The finest kind of pulp noir."

Piller/Segan collaborated with Ardai on SYFY's Haven series, which is based on The Colorado Kid novel by Stephen King. Ardai is the co-founder of the Hard Case Crime publisher and is an Edgar and Shamus award-winning author. "Gun Honey is a project I've been working on ever since we launched Hard Case Crime Comics five years ago, and I'm thrilled to finally get to share it with readers," Ardai said when the first volume was announced last year. "Anyone who loves Modesty Blaise or Alias or Uma Thurman in Tarantino's Kill Bill will be drawn to Joanna Tan's story the same way I was, and anyone who loves great comic book art will be floored by Ang Hor Kheng's stunning debut."

The covers and solicitation for Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #2 can be found below. Issues #1-2 can be pre-ordered at ForbiddenPlanet.com.