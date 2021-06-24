Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime Reveal New Gun Honey Series (Exclusive)

If you're looking for a trip into the world of spies and espionage, Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime have just the series for you, as we can exclusively reveal your first look at their new series Gun Honey. The 4 part crime comics series is written by Edgar and Shamus award winner and Hard Case Crime co-founder Charles Ardai, and will be drawn by Ang Hor Kheng, and is set to launch this September with covers by Bill Sienkiewicz, Andrea Camerini, Kendrick Lim, and more. You can check out an extensive preview of the big first issue and several of the new covers starting on the next slide.

Gun Honey tells the story of weapons supplier Joanna Tan, who is the best in the world at providing the perfect weapon at the perfect moment. Unfortunately, she also happens to be the one who helped smuggle a gun into a high-security prison that leads to the escape of a brutal criminal, and now the US government brings her in and gives her a difficult choice. She can either help them track him down, or spend her life in prison, and it's easy to see which choice she decides to make.

“Gun Honey is a project I’ve been working on ever since we launched Hard Case Crime Comics five years ago, and I’m thrilled to finally get to share it with readers,” said Charles Ardai. “Anyone who loves Modesty Blaise or Alias or Uma Thurman in Tarantino’s Kill Bill will be drawn to Joanna Tan’s story the same way I was, and anyone who loves great comic book art will be floored by Ang Hor Kheng’s stunning debut.”

Gun Honey #1 will hit comic stores and digital devices on September 15th, and you can check out the comic for yourself and some of those new covers starting on the next slide!

