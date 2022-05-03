Gun Honey: Blood for Blood Debuts Adam Hughes Cover, Announces Release Date (Exclusive)

✖

Legendary artist Adam Hughes is providing a cover to Titan Comics' new Gun Honey series from the creative team of writer Charles Ardai and artist Ang Hor Kheng. Gun Honey: Blood for Blood is a continuation of last year's Gun Honey comic, which is releasing its first collected graphic novel this week. Along with debuting Adam Hughes Cover A to Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #1, ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #1's on-sale date of August 24, which should give readers enough time to catch up on Gun Honey's first volume before diving into Blood for Blood.

Gun Honey was 2021's #1 best-selling non-premier comic, and a TV series is now in development by Piller/Segan (Haven, The Dead Zone) and Malaysia-based Double Vision (The Bridge). The crime series has been praised by comic book noir masters including Ed Brubaker, Max Allan Collins, and Duane Swierczynski, with Brubaker calling it, "The finest kind of pulp noir."

Piller/Segan collaborated with Ardai on SYFY's Haven series, which is based on The Colorado Kid novel by Stephen King. Ardai is the co-founder of the Hard Case Crime publisher and is an Edgar and Shamus award-winning author. "Gun Honey is a project I've been working on ever since we launched Hard Case Crime Comics five years ago, and I'm thrilled to finally get to share it with readers," Ardai said when the first volume was announced last year. "Anyone who loves Modesty Blaise or Alias or Uma Thurman in Tarantino's Kill Bill will be drawn to Joanna Tan's story the same way I was, and anyone who loves great comic book art will be floored by Ang Hor Kheng's stunning debut."

Adam Hughes' cover for Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #1 can be found below, along with its solicitation and Cover B by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau.

(Photo: Titan Comics)

(Photo: Titan Comics)

GUN HONEY: BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1

Writer: Charles Ardai

Artist: Ang Hor Kheng

Cover A Adam Hughes: Previews World (US), Forbidden Planet (UK & Europe)

Cover B Stanley "Artgerm" Lau: Previews World (US), Forbidden Planet (UK & Europe)

Publisher: Titan Comics

32pp, $3.99

On sale: August 24, 2022

2021'S BEST-SELLING NON-PREMIER COMIC IS BACK FOR A BLOCKBUSTER NEW SERIES!

With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy...or will she catch a bullet first?