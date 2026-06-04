Hell Is a Loop in New Event Horizon: Inferno #3 Preview (Exclusive)

Nearly three decades after the underrated sci-fi horror masterpiece Event Horizon hit theaters, the story continued in a terrifying sequel from IDW. Event Horizon: Inferno debuted in April of this year, taking readers two centuries after the events of the film to follow a wealthy industrialist and his private star fleet as they seek to salvage the remaining wreckage of the Event Horizon ship. However, when they discover that the ship’s gravity drive is still functional and eager to reopen a door that should never be reopened, things get horrifying fast.

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Now, ahead of the third issue of this terrifying sequel series, Event Horizon: Inferno, ComicBook has an exclusive first look at what’s next in the story and it’s a bloody one. This issue marks, roughly, the midpoint of the five-issue limited series from Christian Ward who also wrote the Event Horizon Dark Descent series and, where we left off, we got a major connection to the original film via Lieutenant Starck, the lone survivor from the Lewis and Clark ship. Now, in this look at the third issue, we get a closer look at the specific kind of hell Starck is in.

Hell is a Loop in Event Horizon: Inferno #3

As you can see in the preview pages, Starck is going through what should be some truly horrifying things as she takes on disturbing, monster-like creatures but while there’s plenty of blood and guts to suggest a horrifying end, the real horror is that it doesn’t end: Starck doesn’t die for good and she can’t leave, either. She’s in what the real hell actually is, an endless loop, experiencing death over and over again.

Here’s how IDW describes the issue: “Two hundred years have passed since anyone boarded the Event Horizon. Built to advance the human race beyond the known limits of space, the vessel is now a microcosm of Hell. Those trapped there have been experiencing their deaths over and over for two centuries. And you’re about to discover… Hell is a loop to be experienced again and again.” The issue is written by Christian Ward with art by Rob Carey.

While we don’t know what other horrors the issue has in store—issue #2 previously gave us more insight into Daniel Durante’s twisted motivations as well as Skylar’s emotional backstory—there is no doubt things are going to get even darker. The idea that the people on the Event Horizon have been trapped enduring their death for centuries is a truly chilling concept and it will be very interesting to see if there is any way out or if things are only going to get far, far worse from here.

Event Horizon: Inferno #3 hits store July 1st.

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