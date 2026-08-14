Marvel Just Revealed Dylan Brock’s Future, and It’s Not What He Expected

Dylan Brock hasn’t had it easy in his life. His mother is dead, his father is the former Venom, Eddie Brock, and Dylan himself ended up an unhoused child in New York City. Mary Jane Watson took him in with her boyfriend Paul, but then Dylan watched a serial killer working with Carnage kill Paul in front of him, and then his own dad went to prison again for previously bonding with Carnage and killing serial killers. Just when it looked like it couldn’t get any worse, Hela became the new Queen in Black and attacked Earth with a symbiote army, and when Dylan tried to help by using the symbiote Toxin, he ended up captured by the Symbiote Intelligence. That is where he saw his future.

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This all went down in Venom #260 (2026) by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez. By the end of the issue, Dylan was given a look at his future before he finally received the reunion fans have been waiting years to see.

Dylan Brock Learns About His Future & Things Will Get Better

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While Dylan Brock was stuck inside the Symbiote Intelligence, he began to suffer from the memories of his past. Every bad thing that had happened to him came back in an overwhelming flood of memories. The worst moment was when Carnage found him, showed him how his mother died, and then killed him. Dylan was resurrected because he had Klyntar in his blood, and his body was rebuilt in the Black Engine. Eddie transferred the symbiote to a mortally wounded Anne Weying, and when it returned to him, it left a codex inside her. This produced Dylan as a symbiote codex incarnated in human form, so Dylan remains incredibly powerful because he has an innate level of control over symbiotes.

However, his luck is as bad as his father’s, as are his decision-making skills. Rushing off into battle during the “Queen in Black” storyline only to end up being captured proved that. While Dylan was inside the Symbiote Intelligence, his past and present began to blend. Dylan was transported back to the moment when Venom fought to repair his body after the Carnage attack, while his father’s voice spoke to him. This led to a look at Dylan’s future in Marvel Comics. First up, Dylan learned that the symbiote is waiting for Eddie Brock to finally learn his last big lesson and prove he deserves to be in the role of the hero he was always fated to be. For Dylan, things are tougher. At that time, Dylan was bonded to Venom, and he hated Venom as much as he did his father.

That is when Venom showed Dylan the future Earth, devastated by a symbiote invasion. The voice in Dylan’s head told him that he was needed to fight this war, to fight like his father, and to actually care about himself and the people around him. This was the most important moment that Dylan ever had in his life. Dylan, throughout his existence in Marvel Comics, hated himself as much as he hated his Venom, the people who tried to help him, and his own father. Dylan was more than a kid with an attitude problem. He was a child who suffered great trauma and who never had anyone there to help him work through it.

This issue showed that Venom was the one who finally broke through. Dylan asked Venom if he would “ever stop feeling like a worthless piece of #^/*@&.” That is when Venom turned into his father’s form, took his son into his arms, and said he would, after he put in a lot of hard work. It was an incredible story that showed Dylan’s future is not as dark as the boy thinks it is.

Dylan Brock Finally Reunites With His Father Eddie Brock

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Eddie Brock had been serving his prison sentence while trying to figure out what his future held. Dylan never came to see him once. In fact, Queen in Black: Venom Unchained #1 (2026) by Charles Soule and Juanan Ramirez showed that the only person who came to visit him, other than a public defender, was Peter Parker, a visit that, to Eddie, was worse than having no visitors.

The public defender said Eddie could get out if Earth needed his help, but he had to have powers to do that, and with no symbiote, Eddie had no powers. Before the Queen in Black attacked Earth, a voice spoke to Eddie in his cell. It seemed like he was going insane. When Eddie saw the attacks and said he could help, it led to a riot in the prison. While Eddie was in solitary after the riot, a symbiote appeared, which led to Dylan’s eventual rescue in Venom #260.

After Venom showed him what the future held, Dylan spent the next few months hating himself even more and pushing everyone who cared about him away. Now, with Toxin bonded to him, Dylan thought he was ready to stand and fight, but he realized he was not. The issue ended with a second incredible moment when Dylan realized he was the “Comeback Kid,” but the “Comeback King” was still his father. A symbiote arrived to save Dylan, before exclaiming, “Dad’s home now.” Whether this is really Eddie Brock out of prison or not is the cliffhanger moment, but this issue was one of the most important moments in Dylan Brock’s character development in Marvel history.