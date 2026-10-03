The Most Unlikely Spider-Man Supervillain Is Now a Symbiote Antihero

There are a lot of symbiotes in the Marvel Universe, and a new one has now arrived with the most unlikely host imaginable. The “Queen in Black” storyline just ended with Knull defeating Hela and then being repelled from Earth by Venom and Mary Jane Watson, who had turned the entire planet into a symbiote warrior. This also ended with Venom leaving Mary Jane to return to Eddie Brock, and none other than Sleeper becoming the new King in Black when all was said and done. As Sleeper sat on the throne, many familiar symbiotes surrounded him. Meanwhile, Carnage is bonded with Spider-Woman in a pairing that is already going wrong. Even with all this, there is a new symbiote antihero who has his own new five-issue miniseries.

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The Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris and Luke Ross starts a new miniseries for Boomerang, who bonded with a new symbiote called Passenger. Together they are known as Comeback, and they are sending this Spider-Man villain into a world he never imagined.

Boomerang Became Comeback Earlier in 2026

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While this is Boomerang’s first solo comic as Comeback, he gained access to the symbiote six months ago. This happened in the one-shot Web of Venom #1 by Jordan Morris, Luke Ross, and Ramon Rosanas. In this story, Boomerang had left downtown New York City and moved to Staten Island. He left the life of a supervillain in his past and tried to move on with his life, but that all changed when an old friend showed up. Overdrive revealed that Tombstone was using alien tech to give all the B-level supervillains upgrades, and Overdrive tried to convince Boomerang to give it a try. Boomerang refused but still went with Overdrive to support him.

However, he didn’t have a choice because the Aberrant Crimes Division showed up and shot Boomerang with an electrical shock. Boomerang fell against a wall and knocked over a jar holding the symbiote known as Passenger, and he bonded with Boomerang and helped him escape. Passenger was a symbiote who fell to Earth in 1816 and was placed in a jar and passed around science labs, government facilities, and even flea markets, while never getting the chance to bond with a human host. This made Boomerang Passenger’s first human host. That issue ended with Comeback breaking a bunch of his old friends out of lockup and then going on the run before a group of sorcerers led by Wanda Maximoff came after him, but that was the last time Comeback was seen until now.

Boomerang Stars in The Amazing Venom as Comeback

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The new story opens with the new symbiote antihero in action. Just like with other symbiotes, much of the story is narrated by the host, who in this case is Fred Myers, the villain formerly known as Boomerang. He has had quite the career in Marvel Comics, starting as a B-level villain before becoming roommates with Peter Parker, and eventually an ally to Spider-Man. That all ended when Boomerang betrayed Spider-Man, although he had no choice in the situation. However, ever since Torment killed his best friend, Shocker, Boomerang had been drifting along with no purpose in life. That has all changed.

Comeback was involved in a huge battle against symbiotes, and then the image of Venomworld appeared, showing that the battle happened during the “Queen in Black” storyline. Hilariously, just like with other symbiotes, Passenger listens in and often responds to Boomerang’s running narrative, while also showing a lot of charm when he says things like “I’ll continue to smash these fools. You have a good time being introspective.” It’s almost hard to believe he was trapped in a jar for 200 years, considering how much he learned a lot about sarcasm and arrogance in that time. If anything, learning more about Passenger might be as entertaining as Boomerang’s exploits.

This issue even followed up the cliffhanger with Scarlet Witch, showing the sorcerers were coming to him for help. Little by little, Boomerang became an antihero with his new symbiote. Anyone who has read the incredible Superior Foes of Spider-Man knows that Boomerang is a highly entertaining character when in a lead role, and that should make this new series stand out, even with so many other symbiotes in the Marvel Universe. This is very important because Sleeper, as the new King in Black, has called symbiotes to him and has given them the ability to live without a host. Passenger didn’t want to leave, but Boomerang told him it was okay. This all went wrong, though, when Passenger was cut off from the hive and realized he had no way back. Now, Boomerang is Comeback, the new symbiote antihero, and his new miniseries looks like it should be a blast.