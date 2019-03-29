Check Out These Awesomely Creepy New ‘Ice Cream Man’ Covers

Joy is typically the feeling one gets when the sounds of the Ice Cream Truck are heard throughout the neighborhood. That is unless you’re talking about Image Comics‘ Ice Cream Man…and in that case, you definitely want to avoid him like the plague. While you don’t want to have a conversation with him, Image’s Ice Cream Man stories are quite entertaining, and we’ve got an exclusive look at four new covers from the upcoming arc.

The series specializes in unique stories that take on tales of wonder, redemption, fear, and sorry, and these covers perfect encapsulate that variety of themes. You can hit the next slides to check out new covers from Wes Craig, Paul Rentler, Patrick Horvath, and Andrew Rae, and for those unfamiliar with the series, you can find the official description for Ice Cream Man below.

“Chocolate, vanilla, existential horror, drug addiction, musical fantasy…there’s a flavor for everyone’s misery. ICE CREAM MAN is a genre-defying comic book series featuring disparate ‘one-shot’ tales of sorrow, wonder, and redemption. Each installment features its own cast of strange characters, dealing with their own special sundae of suffering. And on the periphery of all of them, like the twinkly music of his colorful truck, is the Ice Cream Man-a weaver of stories, a purveyor of sweet treats. Friend. Foe. God. Demon. The man who, with a snap of his fingers-lickety split!-can change the course of your life forever. Written by W. MAXWELL PRINCE (ONE WEEK IN THE LIBRARY), with art by MARTÍN MORAZZO (GREAT PACIFIC) and CHRIS O’HALLORAN (GENERATION GONE).”

Ice Cream Man #11 is in comic shops now, and issue #12 hits comic stores on April 24th.

Creepiness On A Cone

This cover stands out immediately with a creepiness factor of 10, and yet we can’t help but want to read the issue. That’s what a cover is supposed to do, but if I have nightmares about a creepy Ice Cream Man I now know who to blame it on.

Ice Cream Man #13 – Drawn By Wes Craig (Deadly Class)

Going Vintage

This cover by Paul Rentler grabs your attention as well with its vintage objects in the background and the black and white theme. Oh, and those skeleton hands in the corner don’t hurt the creepy factor either.

Ice Cream Man #14 – Drawn By Paul Rentler (collage artist)

Raining Red

This cover goes for something different, obscuring the figure’s face while still conveying the sense of dread with the red umbrella and that sly smile. Also, floating ice cream cones are creepy.

Ice Cream Man #15 – Drawn By Patrick Horvath (up-and-coming surrealist)

Join The Party

This cover is pretty much the worse type of party imaginable. Everyone’s eyes are bleeding, someone invited zombies and a dude is holding a decapitated head, meanwhile, the only dude with ice cream is crazy frightening. Still, makes for a great cover.

Ice Cream Man #16 – Andrew Rae (author of Moonhead from Nobrow Publishing)