The Boys Co-Creator Garth Ennis Among Founders of New Ninth Circle Horror Imprint

The co-creator of The Boys comic book series is one of the individuals behind a new horror imprint. Writer Garth Ennis co-created The Boys alongside artist Darick Robertson, with the mature series becoming one of the breakout hits at Dynamite and inspiring the live-action series at Prime Video. Ennis has remained a prolific creator in the comic book world, and his next challenge will come as a co-founder of Ninth Circle, a horror imprint published at Image Comics. Ennis' first title under Ninth Circle is Freddie The Fix alongside artist Mike Perkins, with a release date set for December 11th.

Deadline reports the other founders of Ninth Circle includes The Equalizer showrunner Adam Glass, Marguerite Bennett (DC's Bombshells), Joe Pruett (Negative Burn) and Ram V (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr). ABGO's Michael Bogner and TFC Management's David Stone are also named as part of the Ninth Circle leadership team. It sounds like select titles under the Ninth Circle banner could be adapted into other media, as Kimberly Steward (Manchester By The Sea, Suspiria) of K Period Media is listed as a lead investor. This has become common after the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with companies looking to scoop up creator-owned properties in the hopes of finding the next big thing.

According to the founders, Ninth Circle titles "will explore all of the dark avenues of the horror genre, including the paranormal and demonic, slashers, creatures, psychological, and even a dash of comedy, all coming straight to readers from the deepest depths of Hell."

(Photo: Cover of Freddie The Fix #1 by Garth Ennis and Mike Perkins - Image Comics)

What is Freddie The Fix about?

Freddie The Fix is billed as a darkly humorous and horrific series that follows Freddie, a fixer who cleans up the messes left behind by the monstrous stars of Hollywood: werewolves, vampires, zombies, aliens, bogeymen, predators, and…things.

"I've always been a big horror fan," said Ennis. "With Freddie the Fix, I hope to shock, thrill, and entertain our fans (and maybe give them a laugh or two along the way)."

Ninth Circle books are billed as standalone tales of terror, releasing double-sized issues each month. Joining the roster next to Freddie The Fix are titles from writer Marguerite Bennett and artist Jill Thompson (Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, the Scary Godmother series, Wonder Woman), writer Joe Pruett and artist Butch Guice (The Flash, Winter Soldier, Birds of Prey), and Glass with art by Bernard Chang (X-Men, Deadpool, Superman). More creators will be announced at a later date.

"Ninth Circle is all about embracing the horror genre in all its forms," Glass said. "With Garth's unparalleled ability to craft unforgettable worlds; Ram, Marguerite and Joe's daring eye for pushing the boundaries of the medium; and my own experience in storytelling across multiple mediums, we can't wait to share these stories with fans."