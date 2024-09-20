Sam Wilson and Red Hulk Collide in Captain America Series Ahead of Brave New World

cThe main characters in Captain America: Brave New World are going to headline a new Marvel series before the film hits theaters next year. Promotion and marketing for the fourth Captain America movie has centered on Sam Wilson, who is taking over the mantle of Cap from Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, aka Red Hulk. With Captain America: Brave New World on the horizon, you just knew that Marvel would release a comic that at least had Sam Wilson's Cap in it. This appears to be the case, and Red Hulk and other characters from the film will also make appearances.

Marvel announced Sam Wilson: Captain America, a new limited series by co-writers Greg Pak (Star Wars: Darth Vader) and Evan Narcisse (Wakanda), and drawn by artist Eder Messias (Phases of the Moon Knight). Similar to Captain America: Brave New World, the limited series will see Sam Wilson and Red Hulk on opposite sides of this super spy thriller. When Captain America uncovers a nefarious plot parading itself as a new tech venture, he'll be shocked to find that Red Hulk is running the company's security. The cover by Taurin Clarke reveals other heroes will also take part in the story, including Isaiah Bradley, Patriot (Eli Bradley), War Machine, and Storm.

(Photo: Cover of Sam Wilson: Captain America #1 - Marvel Comics)

Sam Wilson: Captain America creators share excitement for Marvel series

"Working with Evan on this book has been an absolute dream. We've spent hours sharing big ideas, finishing each other's thoughts, and cackling out loud over the story we're cooking up. Seeing the pages roll in from Eder has been absolutely mind-blowing," Pak shared.

"It's going to be a fun, fast, high-octane adventure that also explores what it means to feel locked out of the American Dream. I feel pretty confident in saying Sam's never flown through skies like these before," Narcisse said.

Narcisse also gave his thoughts on the character of Sam Wilson: "One of the great things about Sam Wilson is that he straddles the line between everyman and super hero in classic Marvel fashion. The core of "Better Angels" will explore how he navigates that tension and how he and others have expanded the symbolism of the Captain America legacy in a very different way."

"We're pulling out all the stops to tell a story that matters, that goes deep into what it means for a Black social worker from Harlem to pick up the shield – and put on those wings! – while delivering massive action and thrills in the grand tradition of Marvel super spy science fiction," Pak explained. "I particularly love how grounded the book is with characters like Sam's fast-talking cousin Billie, my new favorite character ever, while taking to the sky in ways you've never seen! And yes, that's a big tease! Don't you dare miss it!"

What is Sam Wilson: Captain America about?

When Captain America attends a birthday party for Isaiah Bradley, he catches wind of a new tech venture that sounds too good to be true: magnificent floating platforms in the sky, where the disenfranchised can apply for land grants and establish their own farms. But after Sam discovers the organization's dark underbelly, he'll have to tangle with its head of security: Red Hulk!

Sam Wilson: Captain America #1 goes on sale in January 2025.

Who is in Captain America: Brave New World?

(Photo: Captain America/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2024 MARVEL. - Marvel Studios)

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross / Red Hulk, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Rosa Salazar, and Giancarlo Esposito have been cast in unknown roles, with Esposito recently being added to the film in reshoots. Esposito announced at San Diego Comic-Con that he is playing the Serpent Society villain Sidewinder. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce), with a script from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, as well as Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.