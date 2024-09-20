Star Wars Brings Back the Bad Batch for New Clone Wars Story

The Bad Batch's Disney+ series may be over, but their adventures are continuing in comic book form. Star Wars: The Bad Batch ran for three seasons, with the final season concluding earlier this year on Disney+. The streaming series followed Clone Force 99, a group of clone troopers first introduced in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. What made the Bad Batch unique is they all had genetic mutations that kept them from falling under the control of the Emperor's Order 66 and turning on their Jedi allies. Now, fans can revisit the Clone Wars and a dangerous mission the Bad Batch were a part of.

StarWarsNewsNet.com announced Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories – The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents, a five-issue miniseries by writer Michael Moreci (Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories, Burning Fields) and artist Reese Hannigan (Black Spot, Terminus), with Elisabetta D'Amico (Black Widow, Cloak and Dagger), Michael Atiyeh (Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora) and lettering by Comicraft (Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories—Qui-Gon, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures).

Hyperspace Stories are a set of anthologies released by Dark Horse that cover different eras in the Star Wars timeline. Dark Horse acquired the license for Star Wars comics in 2022, taking over the all-ages line from IDW. Marvel still publishes Star Wars titles and is getting ready for a relaunch that moves its storytelling to the period after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The art below is not the final cover art, but it does give a sense of what fans can expect when the series debuts early next year. Valeria "Lux" Favoccia (Stranger Things, By A Thread) is doing covers, with variant cover art by French Carlomagno (The Dead Lucky, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Volume 1).

(Photo: Art for Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories – The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents #1 - Dark Horse)

What is Dark Horse's Star Wars: The Bad Batch comic about?

The Clones of the Bad Batch have been through some intense missions throughout the Clone Wars and it's said they have a 100% success rate. But this time, they may have met their match. In Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents, they are on a mission to hunt down the mysterious Separatist ghost agent who executed a daring heist on Coruscant! The thief's trail leads Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech to the seediest corners of the galaxy, a place where kingpins and thugs threaten the clones' mission—and their lives!

"I think everyone who knows my Star Wars work knows I love the Clone Wars… And the Bad Batch is probably my favorite part of that," Moreci said in a statement. "They're just so cool and unique; they're like 1980s action heroes dropped into the Star Wars universe, and I love that. I'm after that look and feel–it's going to be a lot of fun, and I'm just thrilled to bring more Bad Batch stories to life!"

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents #1 goes on sale January 15, 2025.