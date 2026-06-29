Iconic Vampire Story Undying Love Returns In It’s Best Version Yet (Exclusive)

If there is one kind of story that is truly eternal in terms of its appeal, it’s a vampire story. All throughout history and across just about every type of media you can imagine, tales of vampires have thrilled and enthralled audiences. Think about it: some of the most memorable and talked about movies and television series are about vampires (like Twilight, Nosferatu, and even The Vampire Lestat) and that’s true for comics as well. Now, one of the most memorable vampire comics in recent years has returned just in time for its 15th anniversary with a new hardcover collection—and its Kickstarter campaign will also see the completion of the series at long last as well.

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Tomm Coker and Daniel Freedman’s Undying Love: Not Dead Yet is the remastered, giant-sized hardcover edition of the iconic action horror comic originally published by Image Comics in 2011. The series follows ex-soldier John Sargent who has fallen for a beautiful Chinese woman named Mei who just so happens to be a vampire. To free Mei from the curse, Sargent sets out to destroy the vampire who made her. There is just one little issue. Mei was turned by one of the most powerful vampires in history. While the series was originally intended to be 2 arcs published over 8 issues, only 4 were ever published. Now, this new hardcover deluxe edition brings those four issues together in a stunning new way while helping to bring the rest of the story to life—and as for the high-end remaster of the first four issues? Well, we have an exclusive look at Undying Love: Not Dead Yet below.

Undying Love: Not Dead Yet Is The Ultimate Edition of the Iconic Series

While collected editions of comics aren’t exactly unusual, Undying Love: Not Dead Yet’s deluxe hardcover is genuinely something special. This is a full remaster of the original story originally published by Image in 2011 now presented in a stunning black and white. There are also never-before-seen extras that enhance the experience of this action-romance-revenge vampire story that is unlike anything else, including concept art, pin-ups, design work, script pages and more. The book also comes in a gorgeous slipcase. The best part, however, is that this project being backed on Kickstarter means that fans are helping make sure that the story finally gets to be completed, 15 years later.

“As a creator, Undying Love is the book where everything I’d been working on over the course of my career finally came together—drawing, storytelling, worldbuilding, character development, tone,” Coker told ComicBook. All of it gelled into a cohesive whole. It was the most challenging, most fun, most rewarding work I’ve ever done and having the chance to finish it is a dream come true.”

You can find out more about the Kickstarter here.

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