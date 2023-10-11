IDW Hires Aub Driver as New Director of Marketing (Exclusive)

ComicBook.com has learned that Aub Driver, a publicist with over a decade of experience and previously a PR Manager at Dark Horse Comics, has officially been hired at IDW Publishing. Driver will assume the role of Director of Marketing for the company, whose currently publishing initiatives include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog, Star Trek, and Godzilla, plus the Top Shelf Productions imprint. IDW has also made waves in creator owned titles as well including Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces, Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's Locke & Key, and Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo.

"IDW is a legacy brand with an incredible history in both licensed and original content," Aub Driver said in a statement. "Walking into the 25th anniversary of the company, I couldn't be more excited to bring my experience to the table. There are new initiatives coming that we believe the comics market is going to appreciate and there are new projects coming to the table that will only bolster IDW's publishing line."



IDW Co-Publishers Tara McCrillis and Mark Doyle had high praise for Driver joining the team as well.

"Aub comes to IDW with a wealth of Marketing & Publicity experience and a passion for the medium," McCrillis noted. "I'm confident that Aub and the team are geared to change the way IDW approaches Marketing. Working closely with our licensors, creators, and internal teams, Aub will be focusing on fostering marketing that will set the stage for greater consumer awareness, engagement, and most of all, excitement for the amazing stories our talent are telling."

Doyle added, "Comics and their creators deserve the best marketing possible and Aub is perfectly poised to make that happen because he loves comics. You can see it in the way he talks with talent, works with licensors and editors... his passion comes through in the way he approaches each project with a tailor-made touch."

IDW Publishing will have a major presence at this weekend's New York Comic-Con including signings with G. Willow Wilson for THe Hunger and The Dusk, Scott Snyder for Dark Spaces, Stephen Graham Jones for Earthdivers, and Bishop, Tom Waltz, Isaac Escorza, Esau Escorza, and Kevin Eastman for TMNT: The Last Ronin. They will also have two panels specifically about the lines with "Star Trek: Boldly Going with IDW Publishing," set to take place Friday, October 13th; and "TMNT: The Next Mutation of Turtle Power from IDW Publishing" happening on Saturday, October 14th.