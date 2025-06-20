James Cameron’s Avatar Finally Reveals the Lost Year in New Tipping Point Series (Exclusive)

James Cameron’s Avatar films continue to be a box office juggernaut, and that will likely continue with Avatar: Fire and Ash. That said, there’s actually a gap of time between the first two Avatar films that has yet to be explored, and now that lost year will finally be getting a spotlight in a new series from Dark Horse Comics. We’ve got your exclusive first look at Dark Horse Comics’ new series Avatar: The Gap Year – Tipping Point, which will hit later this year, and you can check out your first look in the fantastic cover below.

Avatar: The Gap Year – Tipping Point takes place during the events of the original Avatar and its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, and comes from the team of writer Ethan Sacks (Star Wars Hyperspace Stories: Codebreaker, Marvel’s Old Man Hawkeye), artist Salvatore Porcaro (Dragonero, CCTVYLLE), colorist Michael Atiyeh (Star Wars Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora–So’lek’s Journey), and letterer Michael Heisler (TexArcanum, Avatar: Adapt or Die), and Porcaro and Atiyeh will also be creating covers for the limited series over the course of its 6 issues.

This will be the first time the year between the two hit films has been explored, and not only will fans reunite with some beloved characters, but they will also meet new villains along the way. This story is officially part of the Avatar canon as well, so if you want to know the whole Avatar story, you’ll want to jump in.

“As a fan of James Cameron and his films ever since the Terminator terrorized my 11-year-old imagination, working on this saga has been one of the great professional honors of my lifetime,” confided Sacks. “That this story is part of the official canon that bridges the gap between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water makes it all the more special. The result is a labor of love by everyone involved and you’ll feel that passion in every panel and on every page.”

“For me, it’s a true honor to draw this amazing series, and I’m really excited to be part of it,” said Porcaro. ”It’s a story full of emotion, fascinating characters, and unexpected twists: working on it is both a stimulating challenge and a huge satisfaction. I hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I enjoy illustrating it.”

“Dark Horse has a long history working with film legend Jim Cameron, and we continue that relationship with Avatar: The Gap Year–Tipping Point,” said Dark Horse founder and CEO, Mike Richardson. “Between Ethan’s incredible storytelling and James Cameron’s vision and immersive world building, these new stories are nothing short of breathtaking.”

Avatar: The Gap Year – Tipping Point #1 (of 6) will hit comic stores on October 22nd for $4.99, and you can check out the first cover from the new series in the image above. You can also find the official description for the series below.

In Avatar: The Gap Year—Tipping Point: After defending their home of Pandora and sending the RDA packing back to Earth nearly fifteen years ago, the Na’vi returned to their peaceful lives. Former Marine Jake Sully, now accepted as Na’vi himself in an Avatar body, has started a family with Neytiri. Despite more than a decade of peace, Jake knows the RDA isn’t done with Pandora yet. And now he’s proven right as they return in force. With his adopted people and his children at stake, Jake will need to lead the Na’vi into war once again, this time facing more firepower and advanced weapons, with new enemies who have just as much to fight for.

