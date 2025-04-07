Avatar 3 Will Bring Back the Best Character From The Way of Water

The fan-favorite tulkun Payakan will make a triumphant return in Avatar: Fire and Ash with an expanded role that promises to delight audiences. VFX supervisor and executive producer Richard Baneham has confirmed to Empire magazine that the rebellious space whale introduced in Avatar: The Way of Water will play a significantly larger part in the third installment of James Cameron’s epic saga. Payakan, who formed a special bond with Jake Sully’s (Sam Worthington) middle child Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) in the previous film, captured viewers’ hearts with his tragic backstory and heroic actions during the climactic battle against the Resources Development Administration (RDA). The outcast tulkun’s unexpected popularity has influenced the creative team to extend his presence in Avatar: Fire and Ash, cementing his status as one of the franchise’s most compelling non-humanoid characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s turned out to be one of the most popular characters,” Baneham explained in the interview. “The reaction emboldened us to go forward and play Payakan at the very highest level.” This confirmation suggests that the bond between Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and the giant marine creature will continue to evolve, potentially playing a crucial role in the narrative as the inhabitants of Pandora face new threats from both human invaders and the newly introduced Ash People tribe. Furthermore, Payakan’s increased prominence indicates that the underwater elements that made The Way of Water visually stunning will remain an important aspect of the third film, even as the story expands to include the volcanic territories of the Ash People.

“There’s a really great dynamic between them,” Baneham revealed when discussing the introduction of Ta’nok, a female tulkun who is similarly ostracized from tulkun society. This relationship opens up possibilities for exploring tulkun social structures in greater depth, including the introduction of clan leaders known as Matriarch and Patriarch. “Matriarch is a very interesting character,” Baneham noted. “She’s in full regalia. We’re using rings and tattoos as a way to suggest history beyond what we’re seeing.” These additions demonstrate Cameron’s commitment to building a richly detailed alien ecosystem with complex interpersonal relationships that extend beyond human and Na’vi characters, creating a more immersive experience for viewers returning to Pandora.

Everything We Know About Avatar 3

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the middle chapter in Cameron’s planned five-part saga and aims to dramatically expand the world of Pandora by introducing two new Na’vi tribes. The most significant addition is the Ash People, a volcano-dwelling clan led by Varang (Oona Chaplin) that embraces violence and power, challenging the previously established portrayal of Na’vi as uniformly peaceful protectors of nature. Cameron has described Varang as a complex character shaped by her people’s struggles, suggesting a more nuanced approach to morality in this installment. “She’s hardened by that,” Cameron explained in previous interviews. “She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider to be evil.”

The story of Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up after the events of The Way of Water, with Jake Sully and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) still processing the devastating loss of their eldest son, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters). The Sully family must navigate grief while continuing their resistance against the intensifying colonization efforts of the RDA, led by General Frances Ardmore (Edie Falco) and the resurrected Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) in his Na’vi avatar form. Meanwhile, the Sully children — Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), Lo’ak, and Tuktirey “Tuk” (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) — must adapt to new family dynamics while joining the fight to protect their adopted home. Lo’ak’s continuing friendship with Payakan will likely provide an emotional core for his character development.

In addition to the Ash People, Fire and Ash will introduce the Wind Traders, a nomadic Na’vi tribe that travels across Pandora using massive flying creatures resembling hot air balloons. Cameron has compared them to “the camel caravans of the Spice Road back in the Middle Ages,” highlighting their crucial role in connecting Pandora’s diverse cultures. This expansion of the Na’vi civilization demonstrates Cameron’s intent to develop a richer and more complex vision of Pandora, moving beyond the binary morality of humans versus Na’vi presented in the first two films.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will make its theatrical debut on December 19, 2025. Avatar 4 is scheduled for December 21, 2029, while the concluding chapter, Avatar 5, is set for December 19, 2031.

Are you excited to see Payakan return in Avatar: Fire and Ash? How do you think his storyline will connect with the new Na’vi tribes? Let us know in the comments section below!