James Cameron’s Avatar 3 Tease Has Us Excited for Fire and Ash’s Story

Avatar: Fire and Ash director James Cameron has shed some light on his storytelling approach for the upcoming sequel, and it’s an update that should be exciting for fans. In an interview with Empire, the Oscar-winning filmmaker discussed what audiences should expect when the third Avatar film opens in theaters this December. In addition to “really clever action set-pieces” (which is a given considering Cameron’s pedigree), it sounds like Avatar: Fire and Ash is aiming to tell a bold narrative. “What excites me as an artist who recently turned 70 and has kind of done all that stuff is not only the opportunity to get to do it again, but to get to a level of character and intrigue you haven’t seen before in an Avatar movie,” Cameron said.

Elaborating, Cameron indicated that he’s aiming to take some risks regarding the movie’s story. “We’re just starting to riff on it and twist it and turn it,” he said. “It’s a tricky thing. We could be getting high on our own supply here, and everybody who looks at it goes, ‘F***, that’s not what I signed up for.’ But if you’re not making brave choices, you’re wasting everybody’s time and money. That alone is not sufficient to create success, but it’s necessary.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash plot details are largely being kept under wraps, but it has been confirmed the film introduces two Na’vi tribes: the Ash Clan and the Wind Traders. The former represents a considerable change for the franchise, as the Ash Clan will be an antagonistic force. They are led by Varang (played by Game of Thrones‘ Oona Chaplin), who will go to any length to help her people. Cameron described the character as a way for the series to “evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm.”

Franchise star Zoe Saldaña has also touched on Avatar: Fire and Ash‘s story, teasing an emotional journey for the Sully family as they mourn the loss of Neteyam, Jake and Neytiri’s oldest son (who died in Avatar: The Way of Water). “Jake and Neytiri are on this journey of acceptance, of accepting who they are and what they must be for each other and how they’re going to push forward to keep their family safe,” she said.

The Avatar films are renowned for being technical marvels, boasting revolutionary visual effects and action sequences that demand to be seen on the biggest screen possible. However, a common critique of the franchise is that the unrivaled spectacle largely overshadows what is arguably an underwhelming narrative. The first Avatar in particular was criticized for what was perceived as an unoriginal story that drew heavily from previous works like Pocahontas and Dances With Wolves. While there are viewers who enjoy Cameron’s extensive world-building and love characters like Kiri and Payakan, most would probably agree that storytelling is one area where Avatar can improve. Fortunately, it sounds like Cameron is aware of that.

A case can be made that the first couple of Avatar movies benefitted from having relatively simple stories, helping ease viewers into the world of Pandora. But with at least two more sequels planned after Avatar: Fire and Ash, now is the time to find intriguing ways to keep things fresh. The presence of an antagonistic Na’vi tribe has the potential to add rich complexity and nuance to the proceedings, and it will be exciting to see what other “brave choices” Cameron made when crafting the film. Throughout his career, he’s never been one to play things safe, and it’s encouraging he’s actively trying to challenge himself and the audience moving forward. Hopefully, Avatar: Fire and Ash‘s bold risks pay off, setting the stage for even more twists in the next film.