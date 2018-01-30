Exclusive Preview – The Hidden History Of The Goblin King Is Revealed In ‘Labyrinth: Coronation’ #1

BOOM! Studios is returning to the Labyrinth, but this trip won’t be like any that’s been made before.

That’s because writer Simon Spurrier and artist Daniel Bayliss will take fans back to the 18th century in Labyrinth: Coronation, a new series that aims to tell the hidden history of the Goblin King himself Jareth. Now you can get your first look at the new series in the gallery, a series that aims to explain what happens when there isn’t a Sarah to save you.

As you can see in the images, Bayliss captures the characters of Labyrinth perfectly, especially Jareth. Jareth was of course played by David Bowie in the 1986 original film, and since then has attained a significant level of cult status in the world of fantasy and film.

While the movie focused on Sarah’s journey, the novelization did feature several sequences seen from Jareth’s point of view. For Coronation though, there is someone else set as the star, a young woman who is desperately trying to save someone from the Goblin army. In the world of Labyrinth though, there isn’t always a happy ending, and fans will see the ripple effects that come from that.

You can view the preview in the gallery.

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Coronation #1 is written by Simon Spurrier with art by Daniel Bayliss and a cover by Fiona Staples, and you can find the official description for the book below.

Simon Spurrier (Godshaper, The Power of the Dark Crystal) and Daniel Bayliss (Jim Henson’s Storyteller: Dragons, Kennel Block Blues) present a magical look into the world of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth. Before Sarah braved the Labyrinth to save her brother, another young woman sought to save a young boy named Jareth from the clutches of the Goblins. Set in 18th-century Venice, Italy, Jim Henson’s Labyrinth is a striking look into the history of the Labyrinth itself, and what happens to the little boys who don’t get rescued. This is the untold history of the Goblin King.

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Coronation #1 is slated to hit comic shops on February 28.