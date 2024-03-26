Joker: The World Announced by DC

The Clown Prince of Crime is getting the spotlight in a whole new way. On Tuesday, DC announced Joker: The World, a new 184-page hardcover anthology that is set to be published later this year. The arrival of Joker: The World comes after the success of Batman: The World, a similar anthology that launched in 2021. Joker: The World will be released at booksellers and comic book shops on September 17th.

As the subtitle suggests, Joker: The World will showcase an array of stories from international creators. It has already been confirmed that Joker: The World will feature stories from Geoff Johns, Satoshi Miyagawa, David Rubin, German Peralta, Alvaro Fong Varela, Jason Fabok, and more.

(Photo: DC)

What Is Joker: The World About?

In Joker: The World, what does The Joker do when on holiday in Spain? How has he inspired others to follow in his footsteps, creating Joker duplicates in Germany and Turkey? How does a Joker in Cameroon find inspiration? Only the top writers and artists from each country can provide the answers, in unique stories celebrating one of the most compelling characters in pop culture.

With stories tailored to the authentic style, tone, and cultural sensibilities of different nations around the world, Joker: The World highlights how DC's most popular super-villain has inspired chaos on a global scale.

Will There Be a New Joker Movie?

The launch of Joker: The World arrives just months before the next live-action Joker film — Joker: Folie à Deux. The live-action film will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck / Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film reportedly taking place within Arkham Asylum. The film will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

"I actually think it makes wonderful sense," Beetz said of the film being a musical in a 2022 interview. "I wasn't really surprised by that Todd has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy. And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. And so, I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He's the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."

