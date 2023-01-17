DC Reveals Its Official Replacement for the Justice League

With Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths in the rearview mirror, it's time for the DC Universe and fans to celebrate the landmark 100th issue of Nightwing. Dick Grayson played a pivotal role in Dark Crisis, helping to lead the new generation of DC heroes in the absence of the Justice League, who were believed to be dead. Nightwing has fought alongside the Justice League while also holding a leadership position with the Titans, previously the Teen Titans. It now appears Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman have even loftier goals for Nightwing, and those involve him leading a replacement for the Justice League.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Nightwing #100. Continue reading at your own risk.

Nightwing #100 comes from the creative team of Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo, Scott McDaniel, Rick Leonardi, Eddy Barrows, Javier Fernandez, Mikel Janin, Karl Story, Eber Ferreira, Caio Filipe, Joe Prado, Adriano Lucas, and Wes Abbott. It also picks up some plotlines from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 when Batman suggested a new role for Nightwing in the DC Universe. Nightwing and Batman stand together at the grave of their dear friend Alfred Pennyworth, discussing whether Dick Grayson will lead what takes the place of the disbanded Justice League.

Batman is able to let his guard down and talk to Dick Grayson like a son, apologizing for the times he's ever let him down. It's a touching moment and demonstrates how Dick coming into Bruce Wayne's life saved the both of them. The next day, Nightwing calls a press conference at the site of Bludhaven's prison, reshaping it into the shape of the letter "T" while also declaring "It is time for the Titans."

The Titans Replace the Justice League as DC's Premier Superhero Team

Nightwing made a point at his press conference to say that he wants to step up and lead in a bigger way, while not abandoning Bludhaven in the process. By opening a new Titans Tower in Bludhaven and making it the base of their operations, he can keep an eye on his city while also protecting the world. It's a bold move that should pay off in the long run. Of course, how long the Justice League remains out of action remains to be seen.

We're currently in the Dawn of DC era, with new series and titles launching throughout 2023. An official Titans series wasn't among the initial announcement, there is still plenty of time for that to come in the future. Or, Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo's Nightwing can transform into a series that also co-stars the Titans on a regular basis.

