Nightwing Reveals Full Creative Team and Story Details for 100th Milestone Issue

Nightwing is getting ready to celebrate his 100th issue, and some of his most legendary creators are returning to help fill out the issue's creative team. Writer Tom Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo took over as the creative team on Nightwing #78, ushering in a new era for the former Boy Wonder. During their run, Nightwing discovered he has a sister, got caught up in the Batman "Fear State" crossover, and plays a central role in the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event series. The solicitation for January's Nightwing #100 teases a new headquarters for Dick Grayson and reveals a bevy of new covers celebrating the milestone issue.

DC released its January 2023 solicitations, including the information for Nightwing #100. The main cover by Bruno Redondo recruits the Batman Family, Titans, and Justice League for a sentimental reunion. Joining Bruno Redondo as artists on Nightwing #100 include Rick Leonardi, Scott McDaniel, Mikel Janin, and Javier Fernandez, who have all had stints illustrating Dick Grayson's adventures over the years. Variant covers are by Jamal Campbell, Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, Javier Fernandez, Travis Moore, Babs Tarr, Jorge Fornés, and Dan Mora.

How Is DC Celebrating Nightwing #100?

Along with bringing back many of the fan-favorite artists from Nightwing's past, the 100th issue will feature several of his closest friends. The storyline with the villain Heartless will also continue, who is taking Blockbuster's spot as the self-titled kingpin of Blüdhaven. This leads to Nightwing getting his own new headquarters as well.

The solicitation for Nightwing #100 can be found below, along with covers. The issue goes on sale January 17, 2023.