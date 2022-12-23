Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths Ending Explained

After the Death of the Justice League and the invasion of Pariah's dark army, the heroes of the DC Universe were in a dark place, and for every win, they have suffered more losses. Things finally turned though in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6, but then the darkness found a new host in Deathstroke. The final confrontation took place in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7, leaving certain heroes in very new places and ushering in a new dawn for DC moving forward, and here's everything that went down. Spoilers are incoming for the issue, so if you haven't read it yet you've been warned.

The darkness has now taken root in Deathstroke, but after a battle between Black Adam and Deathstroke that sees Adam give his power to the other heroes, he is able to separate Slide from it. It's found a new host in Nightwing, but Nightwing is able to harness it and use it as a weapon, helping take down Deathstroke and putting the darkness to rest...for now at least.

(Photo: DC)

Many of the heroes that were lost have returned and been restored to their rightful places, though Green Arrow is still missing. Slade is still alive but his body was ravaged by the darkness, and that actually stripped him of the serum that gave him his powers. That means he is in constant pain, and the League has him in a machine that is trying to hold it off, but someone can be sen deactivating it.

The Great Darkness is quiet for the moment, and Zatanna tells everyone that Pariah only tapped into a fraction of its powers. The heroes are busy helping to clean up the damage and rebuild, and Black Adam shares an exchange with Superman before departing the League and returning to Kahndaq.

As for Nightwing, he has a conversation with Bruce that has the Dark Knight reveal there is no Justice League, telling Nightwing that after all they've been through the League felt they needed time to rethink the team, and not just new members. Batman says "It needs to find a new mission. A new legacy. But if anyone is going to lead all of us into the future...it's going to be you."

Nightwing says he'll think about it, but as they head off towards a crime in progress, he tells Batman "But let's talk on the way...I have some ideas."

There is also an epilogue that sets up another big threat, as we learn Amanda Waller is meeting with the Council of Light. She tells them they need to act, as the heroes have now beaten everything, even death, and that is a step too far. She says if they can imprison the villains, they can do the same to the heroes, and the Council then gives her full authority to fully eradicate metahumans from the world. We then see her assembled team to help do this, which includes Peacemaker, Peacewrecker, a cyborg-style character, and another mysterious character.

