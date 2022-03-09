DC Confirms New Justice League Roster for Dark Crisis

The new Justice League team roster for DC’s Dark Crisis event series has been revealed. Dark Crisis is an upcoming seven-issue event from writer Joshua Williamson, artist Daniel Sampere, colorist Alejandro Sanchez, and letterer Tom Napolitano, that spins out of Justice League #75. The issue is being billed as the “Death of the Justice League” and the final issue of the comic, as the team falls to a new Dark Army consisting of the DC Universe’s greatest villains. Variant covers to Dark Crisis #1 reveal who will step up to replace the likes of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Green Lantern after their apparent deaths.

CBR had the exclusive reveal of the Dark Crisis #1 variant covers. One of the covers in particular, by artist Mahmud Asrar, features Jace Fox’s Batman, Jon Kent’s Superman, Yara Flor’s Wonder Girl, Sojourner “Jo” Mullein’s Green Lantern, and Jackson Hyde’s Aqualad all together as a cohesive unit. This plays upon themes from DC’s Future State initiative, which flashed forward into the future to show how a new generation of heroes stepped up to replace the older guard. In fact, almost the exact same lineup made up Future State’s Justice League, also written by Joshua Williamson.

Pariah, one of the characters from Marv Wolfman and George Perez’s iconic Crisis on Infinite Earths, returns to use an ancient destructive force known as the Great Darkness to destroy Earth-0 and resurrect his lost world. The Great Darkness was behind many of the multiversal events that have occurred in the DC Universe. The remaining heroes will have to fill the void left by the Justice League.

“Dark Crisis is an epic DCU event about legacy,” Joshua Williamson said about Dark Crisis. “It will have all the giant, fun cosmic battles and Multiversal set pieces, but it’s not about reboots, retcons, or rewriting time and space. At its core, it’s about the characters and the relationships that we’ve seen built over DC’s great history. Dark Crisis spins out of Justice League #75 ‘DEATH OF THE JUSTICE LEAGUE’ and connects all the story threads across the DCU since Infinite Frontier #0 in a major way. Unifying the new legacy of the DCU as we honor the classic. You can’t miss it!”

“To me, Dark Crisis is a big celebration for all DC fans,” said artist Daniel Sampere. “It’s a huge event full of epic heart, an event that embraces the past while looking to the future. Joshua and I are the biggest DC fans, and this is our love letter to these characters and this universe.”

Dark Crisis kicks off with Dark Crisis #0 FCBD Special Edition on May 7th and Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 on May 31st. Variant covers to Dark Crisis #1 are by Mahmud Asrar, InHyuk Lee, Dan Schoening, Steve Beach, Bruno Redondo, Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion, and Jamal Campbell. The issue goes on sale in June.