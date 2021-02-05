Keanu Reeves Comic BRZRKR #1 Sells Over 600K Copies

✖

The upcoming BRZRKR #1 is on its way to leaving a huge mark on the comic book industry. Previously kickstarted ahead of its BOOM! Studios publication, the new series hails from Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves and co-writer Matt Kindt with artwork by Ron Garney, and is about to be the highest selling comic in years. Garney took to Facebook to reveal that sales on the first issue have seemingly set a record. He writes: "Brzrkr #1 has surpassed over 600,000 copies— thank you to everyone for the amazing enthusiasm and support for this project on behalf of myself, Keanu, Matt K, Ross, Eric, Bill, Filip, Stephen, Matt G and all of the stellar people at Boom!"

With BRZRKR #1 sitting at over 600k copies sold already, it's no doubt the #1 selling book of the 2020s, seemingly surpassing Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 and becoming the highest selling comic since Star Wars #1 in 2015 which sold over one million copies. BRZRKR #1 also marks the highest selling Boom! Studios comic since the Big Trouble in Little China/Escape From New York #1 crossover which nabbed 421k copies when it debuted in October of 2016.

The very successful Kickstarter for BRZRKR wasn't to just get the series off the ground but done in part in the hopes of helping to fund an elaborate trade paperback collection. In fact, only collected editions were available through the crowdfunding effort, the cheapest of which was a softcover offering of all three trades for $50.

You can find the covers and full solicitation for BRZRKR #1 below!

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

BRZRKR #1

AUG200959

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Rafael Gramp?

* Discover the next blockbuster action franchise from the iconic KEANU REEVES in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside New York Times best-selling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel's Secret Warriors) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages.

* The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence...even at the sacrifice of his sanity.

* But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge - working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

* In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires - the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence... and how to end it.

NOTE: This is for Mature Readers

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021