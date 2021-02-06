King in Black: Captain America #1 First Look Shows Steve and Bucky Fighting Symbiotes (Exclusive)

Marvel's King in Black crossover continues, and the symbiote centric event that has literally enveloped the entire planet will continue to be part of the Marvel Universe for a few more weeks. With a month to go before it's released, ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview for the upcoming one shot King in Black: Captain America. Written by Danny Lore, the pages below hail from artists Mirko Colak and Stefano Landini with colors by Erick Arciniega, Roge Antonio and Nico Leon also contributed art to the final issue. As you can see, Bucky, Sam, and Steve are all doing their best against the forces of Knull, but even the strongest willed persons are susceptible to symbiote takeover.

“Steve, Bucky [Barnes AKA the Winter Soldier], and Sam [Wilson AKA Falcon] were some of the characters that got me back into comics as an adult, as the 616 universe grappled with CIVIL WAR," Lore previously told AIPT. "Getting to write these very excellent dudes up against seemingly impossible odds is a dream come true. Right now, more than ever, it’s really important for me to tell stories specifically about what happens when it seems like there’s no way out, and I hope the readers find some comfort (and some really awesome horror!) in this one!”

You can find the full solicit for the one shot below along with the preview and the many variant covers for the issue.