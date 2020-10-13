Marvel Announces Return of the Valkyries

✖

The Valkyries ride again as part of the upcoming Marvel Comics event King Black. Marvel Comics on Tuesday announced King in Black: Return of the Valkyries, a four-part miniseries event tie-in from writers Jason Aaron and Torunn Grønbekk and artist Nina Vakueva. With Knull on his way to Earth, Jane Foster -- the last Valkyrie left -- must rebuild the once-mighty Valkyrie army. She's starting with the Asgardian warrior Hildegarde, the X-Man Dani Moonstar, and a mysterious fourth Valkyrie who has been there all along. King in Black: Return of the Valkyries begins in January. You can see the first two covers from Mattia De Iulis below.

"To say that I'm excited about this book is a massive understatement," says Grønbekk. "I love writing Jane Foster, and now we're teaming her up with some of the most badass characters in the Marvel Universe: Dani Moonstar, Hildegarde, and – well, let's just say there are some surprises coming too.

"To match the epic, dark, horrific madness that is King in Black, we're bringing the Valkyries into uncharted territory, leading up to a battle only they can fight. This is going to be a spectacular adventure, one I can't wait for you all to read."

She adds, "I'm also tremendously excited to work with Nina on this book. The script is filled with weird and terrifying stuff, and she's taking it in strides -- her work is mindblowing!"

King in Black begins in December. King in Black: Return of the Valkyries #1 and #2 go on sale in January.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1 (OF 4

Written by JASON AARON & TORUNN Grønbekk

Art by NINA VAKUEVA

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

JANE FOSTER RETURNS!

Once there was an entire army of Valkyries, but now Jane Foster is the only one. When the King in Black comes to Midgard, Jane must rebuild the Valkyries to help stop him -- starting with Hildegarde, a warrior from Asgard's own hallowed halls, and X-Man Dani Moonstar, a former Valkyrie herself. But what Jane doesn't know…is that she never was the only Valkyrie after all. Who is the fourth warrior? Jason Aaron and Torunn Grønbekk team up with artist Nina Vakueva for a story that will rock the foundations of the Marvel Universe!

(Photo: Marvel Comics)