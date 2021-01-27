King In Black: Marvel's Daredevil Is Transformed by Knull

✖

Full spoilers for Daredevil #26 below! As Daredevil readers know, the Man Without Fear has found himself behind bars once again. Writer Chip Zdarsky's take on the character has landed him in jail but not as Matt Murdock, in fact he's been allowed to keep his mask on and preserve his identity despite wearing an orange jumpsuit. This put him in a prime position for a story that ties into the ongoing King in Black series which sees symbiotes falling from the sky as Knull descends on the Earth to take it over. The storyline has seen countless Marvel characters become overcome by Symbiotes, giving them their own Venom-like costume, and now Horn Head is the latest.

While sitting in prison, Matt notices that symbiotes are making their way inside the building. As he tries to fight them and those that are possessed, in the end it's futile as one wraps itself around his arm and takes him over. Daredevil even has a conversation with Knull, which goes something like this with Knull saying: "I Am Knull. It is time. We are bonding. To be better, don't you want to be better? Then hear me, hear the voice inside you the way I hear your heart. You are a man without fear. I am pure power. As one...."

(Photo: MARVEL COMICS)

The next issue of the comic will continue its tie-in status with King in Black, but Daredevil #28 will seemingly go back to the status quo of a non-symbiote Daredevil. For the time being though it's something worth appreciating because frankly it's one of the best looking of the Symbiote controlled heroes in King in Black. Others that have found themselves under Knull's control in King in Black with the likes of Cyclops, Captain America, The Thing, Storm, and others appearing in the pages of the event.

You can find the full solicit for the next issue of Daredevil below, which alludes to his journey of being bonded with Knull even further!

DAREDEVIL #27 (King in Black)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

ENSNARED IN THE WEB!

• As New York begins to crack under the weight of Knull's symbiotic assault, Matt Murdock has a crisis of faith in the most electrifying issue of Chip Zdarksy and Marco Checchetto's groundbreaking DAREDEVIL run yet.

• BUT THIS TIME, they're joined by none other than MIKE HAWTHORNE, spearheading a brutal story that pits Daredevil against the god-king of the symbiotes himself - KNULL!