La Borinqueña Action Doll Coming Later This Month

Somos Arte is teaming up with Boss Fight Studio's to launch a new "action doll" based on the character of La Borinqueña. The Puerto Rican superhero, created by Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, has made a huge splash in the almost decade since she was first introduced, having appeared in her own series of one-shots as well as in a crossover with DC, which was created to generate money for victims of Hurricane Maria. The "I Am Brilliance: La Borinqueña" doll will be released later this month, and is currently available for preorder on the Somos Arte website at www.la-borinquena.com.

In keeping with Miranda-Rodriguez's history of activism and advocacy, a portion of the sales from the I Am Brilliance doll will support non-profits in Puerto Rico via Somos Arte's La Borinqueña Grant Awards, a cause which already has raised $200,000 for charities.

"It's our 8th year with La Borinqueña and it's very exciting that she is now entering into the toy industry with her own action-doll!" Miranda-Rodriguez said in a statement. "Being an avid toy collector myself, I especially have an affinity for action-dolls like the Mego figures I grew up with and our La Borinqueña Boss Fight Studio figure lives up to that tradition of quality and incredible attention to detail. It's especially impactful when all of us can see superheroes that look like us so that our imaginative play can also take us on incredible adventures with this new action-doll. Navigating the mainstream space of storytelling has proven to be quite challenging, even possibly requiring some superpowers to stay relevant and present in the eyes of our fans as we introduce ourselves to new fans too. My hope is that with our new La Borinqueña action-doll children will see that superheroes not only have different powers, but also different looks too. There is power is diversity and the opportunity to have a choice is empowering for children and collectors too. If you're playing with La Borinqueña and creating new adventures for her or if she's on your shelf displayed alongside other superheroes, then I feel we've accomplished something incredible. We're showing the world that our superheroes deserve to be celebrated. With the launch of this action-doll, I also wish to see toy stores across the country add La Borinqueña to their shelves too. With the success of our I Am Brilliance: La Borinqueña action-doll we'll perhaps open doors for our other characters too. Everyone deserves to play!"

Here's how Somos Arte's official website describes the features of the I Am Brilliance: La Borinqueña doll:

This La Borinqueña doll is an action-doll with poseable joints for all her adventures! Her hair is styleable and she has a cloth costume and cape. This is part of the first wave of I Am Brilliance action-dolls produced by Boss Fight Studio for La Borinqueña. It's available now for pre-order and ships out early January, and if you learn one thing about Puerto Ricans? Puerto Rico takes pride in having the longest holiday season in the world. On the Island, la Navidad lasts around 45 days, starting right after Thanksgiving Day in November, extending through mid-January, and culminating with the Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián, also known as la SanSe. So you'll get your La Borinqueña action-doll and still have time to celebrate!