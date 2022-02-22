La Borinquena Action Figure Line Launched

Earlier this week, comic book writer and philanthropist Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez announced that he was teaming with Boss Fight Studios to release a line of action figures starring characters from La Borinqueña, his creator-owned superhero comic. With an Afro-Latina lead, La Borinqueña was featured alongside a number of DC heroes in an anthology created following Hurricane Maria, with funds going to Puerto Rican relief efforts. She has also had three oversized issues of her own, and numerous animated shorts created for charitable and educational purposes, in which she has been voiced by the likes of Rosario Dawson and Zoe Saldana.

In addition to La Borinqueña herself, the first wave of action figures includes collectibles based on heroes Lúz la Luminosa, Oro el Coqui Dorado, and the super-villain La Gargola. Per Miranda-Rodriguez, there are more figures in the works, inspired by the Nitainos, a team of superheroes featured in La Borinqueña comics.

“La Borinqueña and my other characters are celebrated by fans internationally for our stories, activism, and philanthropy that, I wanted to find a partner that would help bring them to life in incredibly designed action figures,” said Miranda-Rodriguez in a statement. “Boss Fight Studio was the ideal partner with their innovative approach to articulated figures. The designs look like they jumped off the page of our comics and came to life. Collectors and children will rejoice in creating their own adventures with this new line whether they’re in Puerto Rico or Brooklyn, New York!”

The ethincity of the characters makes a couple of the figures potential toy industry firsts: as far as Miranda-Rodriguez knows, La Borinqueña is the first Afro-Latina action figure, and Lúz is the first Chinese Dominican action figure, to ever be produced by a mainstream toy company.

The licensing deal was brokered by Fan Girl Consulting, and marks the latest addition to a diverse array of iconic brands being picked up by Boss Fight, who are known for their highly articulated action figures, as well as for bringing diversity into the action figure space.

“From the moment we read the La Borinqueña comic books, we were taken by the female power, the diversity, and the wonderful storytelling – it seemed like such a natural fit for us,” said Erik Arana, Partner and Art Director at Boss Fight Studio. “Being able to translate these super powerful characters into articulated figures is a dream.”

Arana added, “We have so many plans for this license – the characters are naturally toyetic, and we can’t wait to show them off!”