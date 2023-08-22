Liminal 11 Reveals First Look Preview of Fascinating Folklore: A Compendium of Comics and Essays (Exclusive)

The all-star team of John Reppion and PJ Holden have created a one-of-a-kind trip through the world of folklore in Liminal 11's Fascinating Folklore: A Compendium of Comics and Essays, and we've got your first exclusive first look. The new compendium was inspired by the popular #folklorethursday hashtag, and what began as a small project between friends has turned into an expansive journey throughout the folklore world. You'll find mystical legends, haunting tales, and more in the full release, but we've got an exclusive preview on the next slide that you can check out right now. Fascinating Folklore: A Compendium of Comics and Essays releases in November, and you can find the official description below.

"Step into the mesmerising world of 'Fascinating Folklore: A Compendium of Comics and Essays,' a groundbreaking project ignited by the ever-popular #folklorethursday hashtag. Crafted by the masterful minds of two comic world luminaries, John Reppion and PJ Holden, this endeavour began as a creative pact between friends, but it has swiftly blossomed into an extraordinary compendium,

showcasing the magic of folklore like never before.

Prepare to be captivated as the power of writing prompts dances hand in hand with PJ's breathtaking comics, offering readers a sensory feast and an unparalleled pathway into the enchanting realm of folklore. Each prompt, deftly expanded by Reppion, ventures deep into the heart of every topic, unearthing rich and informative essays that leave you spellbound.

The expanse of subjects covered is nothing short of awe-inspiring, spanning mystical legends like Boudicca and Beowulf, to the enthralling world of plantlore, where Mandrake, Willow, and Yedua whisper secrets of ancient wisdom. The compendium weaves tales of haunting ghosts like Okiku, the Wandjing spirits of Western Australia, and the resolute deity Anteros, guardian of slighted love.

A testament to the unwavering dedication and passion of Reppion and PJ, this compendium stands tall as an essential read for all those curious to explore the vast and diverse realms of folklore. John's adept touch turns intricate and lesser-known tales from bygone eras into a captivating playground of exploration, harmoniously blending with his ever-engaging style. So, step into this wondrous world, where 'Fascinating Folklore' opens the door to a treasure trove of ancient traditions and captivating tales, forever preserving their magic in an entirely new way."

Fascinating Folklore: A Compendium of Comics and Essays will retail for $21.99 and is scheduled to be release in November. You can find more information on Liminal 11 on Twitter and Instagram, and you can find our full preview on the next slide.