Marvel Mourns The Krakoa Era With a New Hellfire Vigil (Review)

For fans who still miss the X-Men’s Krakoa era books, Marvel has released this new Hellfire Vigil one-shot to remind readers what was lost while foreshadowing upcoming story arcs for multiple X-Men titles. Even though the book is a post-mortem eulogy for the Krakoa era, it’s more of a celebration of that era than a funeral. The X-Men and the rest of the mutants in the world are choosing to laugh in the face of hardships. Rather than give the enemy what they want, mutants are instead having fun to spite them. It’s a heartwarming sentiment that serves as good practice for real life.

Most of the current X-Men writing team contributes to the Hellfire Vigil, including Jed MacKay, Stephanie Phillips, Gail Simone, Eve L. Ewing, Jason Loo, and Murewa Ayodele. Certain sections of the comic work better than others, but Vigil is fairly consistent throughout. Hellfire Vigil is a solid comic that reminds readers what made Krakoa so special, emphasizing the community built around that specific era. Marvel may want to move past Krakoa, yet fans are not that willing to forget, and Vigil is a great way to get your Krakoa fix.

X-Men Hellfire Vigil Is a Great Reminder On What Made Krakoa Great

Hellfire Vigil may be a commemoration of Krakoa, but it is also deeply sombering. Mutants have never felt more like pariahs in their own world than they have now, and the mutants’ fall stings even more because everyone had paradise not too long ago. Characters hold candles for everything they lost, and wear black as if it’s a funeral. Even Dazzler’s concert ends on a bleak note, highlighting how every moment of a mutant’s existence is under attack. The X-Men metaphor has never felt more accurate to reality than ever before, making Vigil a tragic reminder of how everything is coming down around us. However, the comic reminds readers to appreciate the little joys in life, no matter the adversity.

The full cast of nearly every main X-Men team book is given the spotlight in the comic. Even the Marvel Unlimited-exclusive Astonishing X-Men team pops in for a brief appearance, delivering one of the sadder moments in the book where Banshee reunites with his daughter. Some casts get more attention than others, with Simone’s Outliers not getting much attention other than Deathdream dancing with Psylocke. The Exceptional X-Men trio is given a heartwarming moment that’s worth reading for any fans of the newer characters. Hellfire Vigil also features several X-Men pairing up, developing new romances among the characters, and being a nice throwback to the classic era of soap opera X-Men comics. Temper’s and Calico’s romance is given the most focus, and is one of the weakest parts of the book. The comic presents Calico’s one-liners and flowery dialogue as charming, and it certainly works for Temper, but it comes across as more cheesy than anything.

Colossus and Magik share a rare, joyous sibling moment that we wish to see more of. Jean Grey pops in on Vigil to reveal a major revelation about mutants’ history among stars, yet nothing comes from it, and it feels more like advertising for the Phoenix comics. Scott, who refused to attend the Vigil out of bitterness for how often mutants lose everything, has a sweet reunion with Jean that we hope foreshadows more stories with the power couple. Storm gains the final part of the comic, revealing a potential future for the character that may dramatically change her going forward. The tease is undeniable, tantalizing, yet we wait to see how committed Marvel is to that possible change to one of its premier superheroes.

Multiple artists work on the issue, with Sara Pichelli penciling the best art. Pichelli illustrated Dazzler’s final song, imbuing that section with a mixture of melancholy and hopefulness. Luciano Vechhio also delivers strong work, especially during the Storm ending. Overall, Hellfire Vigil is a great comic and worth reading. The issue may have multiple different writers and artists, with some sections working better than others, but it reads coherently. Vigil is a beautiful snapshot of a recent era of X-Men comics while offering some interesting teases for the future.

Rating: 4 out of 5

What did you think of Marvel’s Hellfire Vigil? Let us know in the comments!