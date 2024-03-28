Mad Cave Studios Reveals Galaxy of Madness First Look (Exclusive)

Mad Cave Studios is bringing together an all-star team for a brand-new series, and we've got your exclusive first look! The new series is titled Galaxy of Madness, and at the helm is writer Magdalene Visaggio (Kim & Kim), artist Michael Avon Oeming (Powers, Murder Inc), colorist Taki Soma, and letterer Morgan Martinez, who will be taking fans on a cosmic journey in the far future. Galaxy of Madness takes place in the 41sr entry and follows archaeologist Virgil Virgo as she heads into the abyss to discover a secret that will have a profound effect on the universe. The series launches this June, and you can find a full preview of the new series on the next slide.

Galaxy of Madness is a five-issue series, and the big debut will feature covers by Oeming and Paulina Ganucheau. You can get a first look at those covers on the next slide, as well as a look at the issue itself, and you can find th official description for the new series below.

"In the far-flung thrilling future of the 41st Century, and on the other side of the galaxy, a swashbuckling space archaeologist, Vigil Virgo, is on the cusp of learning a universe-shattering secret in this four-color fantasy! But she'll have to dive into the abyss, where no human was ever meant to go, to do it. The question is what happens when she emerges from the other side."

"What an incredible, insane book this has been to work on," said Magdalene Visaggio. "Mike and Taki poured their heart and soul into this wild ride and it comes through on every page as they bring to life the complicated, convoluted, and deeply-felt world of Galaxy of Madness. It's a tall order for a book – ten issues done in a deliberately outdated style of psychedelic fever dreams and textured, contradictory relationships, and I'm so happy that Mad Cave was willing to take a chance on the most ambitious comic series I've ever penned."

"Mags sold me on this world through her layered and complicated character relationships," said Michael Avon Oeming. "Bringing them and this wild space adventure to life has brought out some of the best work Taki Soma and I have ever done. Flash Gordon was always a big influence on me and I think I was able to bring that out with a fresh take on Silver Age adventure. Space Pirates, betrayal, psychedelic archeology, this book has everything, so come and join us!"

"Galaxy of Madness is special," said Taki Soma. "I love that as creators, Mags, Michael and myself needed to find an outlet during the early days of the pandemic and this is the result of our collective passion. When you read it, I hope you can feel the fun and excitement that we put in along with all the hard work Mad Cave put into this title!"

Galaxy of Madness #1 (of 5) lands in comic stores on June 19th, and you can find the full preview on the next slide.

Are you excited for Galaxy of Madness? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!