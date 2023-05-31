Mad Cave Studios Reveals Thrilling New Fantasy Series Crusader (Exclusive)

Mad Cave Studios is ready to pull the curtain back on a brand new fantasy series titled Crusader, and we've got your exclusive first look. Crusader will be written and drawn by Matt Emmons (Gardner) and lettered by Andriy Lukin (Lower Your Sights) and will center around a Templar Knight on the run. The Templar Knight, alongside a goblin creature named Grimbel, continues to try and stay ahead of a sinister group called The Masters, and the journey will be a dangerous and unpredictable one. Crusader #1 will hit stores this September and is up for pre-order now. You can also find the awesome new covers for the issue on the next slide, and the official description is below.

"A Templar Knight finds himself transported to a dangerous realm known as the Beastlands. With sinister entities known as The Masters hunting him down, all he has is his sword and a weird, goblin-like creature named Grimbel to guide him through this strange new world."

"I've been trying to capture the feeling of a pulpy, fun adventure story that embodies everything I've loved about the genre, and I hope it translates," said Matt Emmons. "I've also been wanting to draw Pilgrim in action for years, so it's very exciting to finally bring him to the page. Crusader has been a fun challenge!"

"I was raised Catholic, though never really engaged with it or practiced beyond when I was required to. I've struggled trying to reconcile how contradictory some of the most extreme versions of faith can be. It's a common feeling I've found with others that feel like we have to unlearn that we don't have to follow a certain belief system in order to be 'good' and that sometimes we really do need to question systems in place rather than be party to them. The Crusader at the center of the story, struggles with a much more exaggerated version of that, trying to survive during a crisis of faith and return for the better."

"Crusader is an adventurous and fun title that won't leave fantasy fans disappointed," said Andriy Lukin. "It's a story of reevaluating your goals and principles, filled with awesome art, memorable characters and great action scenes! I'm very excited to help Matt Emmons with his artistic vision and I hope our readers will appreciate the work we put into this series!"

Crusader #1 will be available in comic shops on September 6th, and you find the new covers on the next slide.

Are you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!