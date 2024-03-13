Magnetic Press Reveals Special Lost Letters Preview (Exclusive)

Magnetic Press is bringing two extraordinary tales from award-winning creator Jim Bishop to life in English for the first time, and we've got an exclusive first-look preview at one of those surreal tales, Lost Letters. Magnetic Press is currently running a campaign on BackerKit to bring the award-winning original graphic novels Lost Letters and My Dear Pierrot into English for the first time, and if you back right now you'll get some nifty extras as well, including stickers, a poster, bookmark, and postcard pack. If you're unfamiliar with Lost Letters, the book is set in a land where humans and fish coexist, but soon Iode ends up discovering much more about the place he lives and the world around him after a letter he's waiting for goes missing, and things only get more interesting from there. You can find the full campaign right here.

"It is always exciting to find a creative gem from abroad, and we found two of them in these books by Jim Bishop," said Mike Kennedy, Publisher of Magnetic Press. "There's an unparalleled worldliness to them, mixing a passion for anime with the nostalgia of European drama and the fantastic spectacle of an American blockbuster. Authors like Jim don't come around often and we're excited to showcase his first two stunning books in this campaign."

Both stories are available in Premium Paperback, Deluxe Hardcover, and in a Limited Edition Slipcase set, though you can also get both books as part of a Digital tier. There's even a special Slipcase and Sketch tier, which also gets you an original pen and ink drawing by Bishop on an A6-sized art card. You can check out the official description for Lost Letters below.

"On an idyllic island where humans and fish coexist on land, young Iode (short for Iodine) waits patiently for a letter he has been expecting, one that seems to be perpetually delayed. Suspecting it might have gotten lost, he takes a trip into town to inquire at the post office. Along the way, he meets a spirited hitchhiker entrusted to deliver a mysterious package by the enigmatic underworld syndicate, "The Octopus. "Their two missions intertwine leading not only to unexpected adventure, but deep personal realizations for both of them... The world is not what it seems, and the simple surreality of their little town may not be everything it seems to be.

Exploring the value of Family and Friendship amidst deep, personal doubts, LOST LETTERS is a deceptively powerful tale of emotional orphans coming to grips with the reality of their surroundings. Set in a surreal fantasy land populated by talking fish, this multi-layered adventure is filled with exciting action, beautiful palettes, startling imagination, and quiet dignity."

You can check out the full preview on the next slide, and you can find the full campaign on Backerkit right here.

Are you excited for Lost Letters? Let us know in the comments!