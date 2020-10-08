Marvel Action: Captain Marvel Series Relaunching in 2021 (Exclusive)

✖

Captain Marvel discovered a lot to love in IDW's Marvel Action: Captain Marvel series, and now the series is getting a relaunch with the talented team that made it such initial success, and we've got all the exclusive details. Marvel Action: Captain Marvel will relaunch in 2021, though writer Sam Maggs is returning to helm more Carol and Chewie adventures alongside series artist Sweeney Boo. The relaunch will also feature art by talented newcomer Isabel Escalante, who will take care of the first two-part story, with Boo returning for issues #3 through #5. We've even got your first look at the cover for issue #1, and as you can see it includes a team-up with Ghost Spider to kick off the new series.

The first story arc will have Carol trying to relax and enjoy some time off in New York City, but all that is disrupted when Gwen Stacy (better known as Ghost-Spider) introduces her to the ClikClok app, and things get crazy quickly from there. You can check out the full cover below.

“Writing for Carol -- who always has been and always will be my favorite Super Hero -- has been a career highlight, and I'm so thrilled to continue her story with the amazing team at IDW,” says Maggs. “Carol is powerful, self-assured, and independent, but there's still so much she can learn about playing well with others. One of my favorite things about writing Carol's Marvel Action adventures has been delving into her relationships with other heroines, and we'll be continuing that theme in this new series!”

(Photo: IDW)

“Working for the first time in the comic world feels like a huge challenge, mainly because it's a Captain Marvel story, and she’s such a powerful, well-loved character. I’m happy, nervous, and excited!” says Escalante.

“Illustrating Captain Marvel is a dream come true,” says Boo. “Carol Danvers is such an inspiring and strong character. She is determined, brave, and confident... which I am not, so I can live vicariously through her! She has a special place in my heart and was the very first Super Hero I got to draw professionally. I can't imagine letting her go!”

Sam Maggs and Sweeney Boo were both nominated for the prestigious Dragon Award for their work on the original series, and we can't wait to see what they have in store for Carol in this brand new series.

“We’re so proud of Sam and Sweeney -- the hard work that they put into Marvel Action: Captain Marvel and the recognition they’ve deservedly received,” says editor Megan Brown. “We’re also incredibly excited to see Isabel’s take on Marvel’s strongest Avenger, and hope that Carol’s confidence, kindness, and ever-present humor continues to inspire generations of kids to come.”

Marvel Action: Captain Marvel #1 will feature a standard cover by Sweeney Boo and a retailer incentive cover by Gretel Lusky.

Marvel Action: Captain Marvel #1 will launch in 2021