Marvel's Amazing Fantasy #1000: J. Scott Campbell Variant Cover Celebrates Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary

Marvel Comics celebrates 60 years of Spider-Man with an Amazing Fantasy #1000 anniversary variant cover from Spider-Man artist J. Scott Campbell. Following Campbell's 60th Anniversary Variant Covers featuring the mighty Thor (Thor #25, on stands now) and the incredible Hulk (Hulk #5, available May 25), the superstar artist will cover August's giant-sized one-shot with a tribute to the 60th anniversary of the amazing Spider-Man's first appearance in the pages of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's Amazing Fantasy #15. See the Campbell variant revealed on Marvel.com below.

"It's a thrill and an honor to create cover art celebrating the 60th anniversary of characters that have become so iconic and ingrained in our culture," Campbell told Marvel.com. "I really wanted to make images that would have a visual bridge from the pulpy 4 color origins of these monumental heroes to the modern day slick coloring and production we are now all familiar with."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Described by Marvel as "a collection of stories exploring the past, present and future of Amazing Spider-Man storytelling brought to life by some of the industry's top creators," Amazing Fantasy #1000 features all-new Spider-Man stories from what editor Nick Lowe called "some of the greatest creative minds in the world."

According to a Marvel press release, the giant-sized landmark issue features visionary writer Neil Gaiman's (The Sandman) return to the Marvel Universe, the Marvel Comics debut of Veep and Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci, and a new story from artist Jim Cheung (Spider-Men, Young Avengers) and former Amazing Spider-Man writer Dan Slott exploring the enduring love between Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. Also included is the introduction of a new Spider-Man villain from artist Michael Cho (Mighty Marvel Masterworks) and novelist Anthony Falcone (Brotherhood of the Iron Dragon), a horror-tinged story from Ho Che Anderson (Wise Son: The White Wolf), and stories by Rainbow Rowell (Runaways, She-Hulk), Jonathan Hickman (Fantastic Four, Secret Wars), and more.

The Amazing Fantasy #1000 Campbell Anniversary Variant Cover celebrating The Amazing Spider-Man's 60th anniversary is on sale on August 31. Also available is the standard cover from current Amazing Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr.