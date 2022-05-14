Amazing Fantasy #1000 Recruits Comic Book Legends for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary

✖

Following a big tease that arrived yesterday, Marvel Comics has confirmed that they'll be releasing Amazing Fantasy #1000 later this year to mark the occasion of 60 years of Spider-Man. As fans may recall, the fan-favorite webslinger made his world debut in Amazing Fantasy #15 back in August of 1962. To celebrate six decades of the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, Marvel Comics has enlisted a slew of acclaimed comics talent for "a giant-sized one-shot." According to a press release from the publisher, Amazing Fantasy #1000 will feature a collection of stories that "explores the past and future of Amazing Spider-Man storytelling in tales that leave a profound impact on the Spider-Man mythos and showcase why Spidey is one of the most beloved heroes in history!"

"It's Spider-Man's 60th and we wanted to celebrate in style by inviting some of the greatest creative minds in the world to celebrate it!" Editor Nick Lowe said in a statement. Amazing Fantasy #1000 will be published this August, with additional announcements of variant covers, creators, and more to be announced later. Among the talent enlisted for the issue includes:

Visionary writer Neil Gaiman's grand return to the Marvel Universe

Emmy Award winning creator behind "Veep" and "Avenue 5" Armando Ianucci's Marvel Comics debut

Spider-Man mastermind Dan Slott and superstar artist Jim Cheung team up to explore the enduring love between Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson in a story set in the far future

Acclaimed artist Michael Cho and novelist Anthony Falcone introduce a new Spider-Man villain

Ho Che Anderson crafts a horror-fueled Spidey adventure that cuts to Peter Parker's core

Plus stories by Rainbow Rowell, Jonathan Hickman, and many more!

(Photo: MARVEL)

The same month that sees the release of Amazing Fantasy #1000 will also see the release of the landmark Amazing Spider-Man #900 as well. Writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. took the reins of the title earlier this month wit hthe upcoming 900th issue set to feature a new terrifying take on the Sinister Six, a villainous group that has terrorized the web-slinger throughout his heroic career. The issue will introduce the Sinister Adaptoid, who has the abilities of Spidey's greatest foes: Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter, Electro, Mysterio, and Sandman. Ed McGuinness is the artist on Amazing Spider-Man #6, which has a legacy numbering of #900.

The solicitation for the one-shot reads as follows for now:

AMAZING FANTASY #1000

Written by NEIL GAIMAN, ARMANDO IANNUCCI, JONATHAN HICKMAN, DAN SLOTT, HO CHE ANDERSON, KURT BUSIEK, ANTHONY FALCONE, RAINBOW ROWELL AND MORE!

Art by JIM CHEUNG, OLIVIER COIPEL, MICHAEL CHO, TERRY DODSON AND MORE!

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.