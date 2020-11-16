Marvel Announces Return of Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther

✖

The final chapter of Ta-Nehisi Coates' years-long, character-redefining run on Black Panther begins in February. Black Panther has been absent from Marvel's publishing schedule since the coronavirus pandemic shipping pause earlier this year. It returns in 2021 as it heads to the end of the story by the MacArthur Genius Grant-winning writer, who penned a tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman following the actor's unexpected death. Black Panther #23 sees Coates re-teaming with artists Daniel Acuña and Ryan Bodenheim and continuing from where the story left, with T'Challa entangled in the cosmic events surrounding the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda

Per Marvel, "Since taking over as writer in 2016, the acclaimed author has taken Black Panther and Wakanda to the stars and beyond. Across the multiverse, T'Challa discovered an alternate Wakanda, one ruled far differently than his own. Having abandoned their once peaceful ways, this Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda will stop at nothing to rule all of the cosmos. After initially being enslaved by the empire and then joining a rebellion against it, T'Challa has finally made his way back to Earth, but this twisted reflection of Wakanda is not far behind…

"With issue #23, Ta-Nehisi Coates' contribution to the Black Panther mythology begins its startling conclusion, expanding the legend of Black Panther like never before. Throughout this bold saga, Coates' landmark era has introduced exciting new characters, redefined favorites such as Shuri, rekindled the King of Wakanda's romance with Storm, and resurrected one of Black Panther's greatest foes, Erik Killmonger."

(Photo: Daniel Acuña, Marvel Comics)

Editor Will Moss says in a press release, "We're so excited to bring Black Panther back to the stands, and we thank all our readers for their patience. I promise, these last three issues will be worth the wait -- Ta-Nehisi and Daniel have been building to this finale for over two years now, and the ensuing battle between the forces of T'Challa's Wakanda and Emperor N'Jadaka's Intergalactic Empire is going to knock your socks off! Just wait'll you see who shows up to help defend Wakanda…"

The final chapter of this Black Panther run begins with Black Panther #23, featuring a cover by Daniel Acuña and a variant cover by Julian Totino Tedesco, both seen here. Black Panther #23 goes on sale in comic shops and digital outlets in February.

(Photo: Julian Totino Tedesco, Marvel Comics)