Marvel Teases a Black Panther vs Moon Knight War in New Ultimate Universe

Marvel is teasing Black Panther and Moon Knight going to war in the new Ultimate Universe. Writer Jonathan Hickman (House of X) has re-shaped the Ultimate Universe into one Reed Richards' nefarious variant The Maker has cultivated according to his designs of fate. In this re-written version of the Ultimate Marvel Universe (6160), there's already been a set of catastrophic events that have claimed the lives of major Marvel characters, and an even bigger war that seems to be on the horizon – with teases of Black Panther and Moon Knight being at the center.

In the new Marvel Ultimate Universe #1, Hickman provides an epilogue section that measures world events after The Maker's Council of Illuminati-style heroes and villains pulls a false-flag move of annihilating part of NYC with Stark/Stane satellites, blaming Tony Stark for the act. The civil unrest that starts around the world extends to Africa, which is now known as the "Upper and Lower Kingdoms" and ruled by the followers of the sun god Ra, and moon god Konshu, respectively. The avatars of both gods now combine to become this universe's version of Moon Knight, who enforces their rule of the region.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

As a newscaster describes "an outbreak of regional infighting and, perhaps, open insurgence," in the Upper and Lower Kingdoms, we get a brief camera shot of Black Panther's silhouette against a green-lit sky with a moon insignia partially visible in the distance.

The new Hickman Ultimate Universe already has an Ultimate Black Panther comic series coming out in February 2024, from the creative team of Bryan Hill (Blade) and Stefano Caselli (Avengers: Time Runs Out). Ultimate Universe #1 has set the stage for this new Ultimate Universe line to unfold across various books – and the teaser for Ultimate Black Panther seems pretty clear: Wakanda will not bend Ra and Konshu and their Moon Knight!

Here's the synopsis for Marvel's Ultimate Black Panther series:

THE NEW ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER! In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra-the force known together as Moon Knight-are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion...its king...the Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (BLADE, KILLMONGER) and Stefano Caselli (X-MEN RED, AVENGERS) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda!

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's Ultimate Black Panther will be released on February 7, 2024.