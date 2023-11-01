Marvel's New Ultimate Universe Has Already Killed Off Major Characters

Ultimate Universe #1 lays the groundwork for the series set in the new version of the Ultimate Marvel Universe. Ultimate Universe #1 also quickly establishes that no one, not even significant characters from the previous Ultimate Marvel Universe, are safe in this era. SPOILERS follow for Ultimate Universe #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Stefano Caselli, David Curiel, and Joe Caramagna. The Ultimate Invasion miniseries preceded Ultimate Universe #1, revealing that the Maker had recreated the Ultimate Marvel Universe and began reshaping it to his liking by preventing most of the timeline's heroes from realizing their destinies. However, the Maker is now trapped in his city while another version of Reed Richards (wearing a Doctor Doom-style mask) and Iron Lad (Tony Stark) begin freeing their universe from the Maker's influence, starting with liberating a rather violent version of Thor from Asgard.

Richards, Iron Lad, Thor, and Thor's jailer, Lady Sif, then launch a mission to raid the Maker's vault, where they suspect he is keeping various items that were meant to catalyze the origin stories of Ultimate Marvel superheroes. Their mission is only a partial success. Captain Britain catches them in the act and stabs Thor from behind, nearly killing the god of Thunder. The group manages to escape, but with only one of the Maker's many storage devices to show for their efforts.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In retaliation, the secret cabal of world powers that the Maker created to control the world uses an orbital weapon on a Stane/Stark satellite (bearing a conspicuous circular "A" reminiscent of the Avengers logo) to level the Stane/Stark building where Iron Lad and his conspirators are hiding out. In the issue's epilogue, a newscaster reports on the aftermath of the incident, which is blamed on Tony Stark. A chyron beneath the newscaster lists the names of those presumed dead. They include Norman Osborn (a.k.a. the Spider-Man villain Green Goblin)), Norman's wife, Emily, and Peter Parker's aunt, May Parker.

The Green Goblin was Ultimate Spider-Man's archnemesis. It seems his elimination from the Ultimate Marvel Universe (though the list of dead is not confirmed) may be another change in the life of the Ultimate Marvel Universe's Peter Parker. The genetically modified spider meant to give him his superpowers being locked in one of the Maker's vaults would explain why he doesn't become Spider-Man until he's a married man with two children this time around. Now, he also doesn't have to deal with the Green Goblin as a deadly foe, presumably, but must also deal with the loss of Aunt May.

Ultimate Universe #1 also sets the stage for a showdown between the Ultimate Marvel versions of Black Panther and Moon Knight, as well as for the emergence of the new Ultimate X-Men. Ultimate Universe #1 is on sale now. Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men will begin rolling out in early 2024.