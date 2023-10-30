Venom Teams With Black Widow (and Her Symbiote) In New Marvel Preview

Black Widow and her newly acquired symbiote make a formidable team in the latest Marvel preview. Venom is the most famous symbiote character in the Marvel Universe, but the franchise has grown to include several more offspring and antagonists. Natasha Romanoff has been a villain, a spy, and an Avenger, but the next step in her superhero career puts her in possession of a Venom symbiote. What that means for Black Widow moving forward is a mystery, but her journey will be explored inside the pages of Venom as well as Thunderbolts.

Marvel released a preview of Venom #27 by Torunn Grønbekk, Julius Ohta, Rafael Pimentel, and Frank D'Armata. The preview features Venom and Black Widow teaming up to hunt down the covert syndicated called Noname, who is kidnapping and murdering Alchemax employees to reveal the company's role in the deaths of innocents. A young boy named Bren Waters, who is the host of the Toxin symbiote, was ambushed by Noname and taken prisoner. Venom and Black Widow show up at the scene of the kidnapping, only to find the Toxin symbiote left behind.

Black Widow's Venom symbiote graces the cover of Thunderbolts #1

Black Widow and her new Venom symbiote get the spotlight on Derrick Chew's variant cover of Thunderbolts #1. The new volume of Thunderbolts will see The Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes) assemble an elite team consisting of the Marvel Universe's greatest assassins, spies, and black ops agents. Winter Soldier's Thunderbolts are chasing down the world's most corrupt villains, and they'll have a symbiote on their side to help out. Black Widow picked up this new symbiote in the pages of the Venom ongoing series, and now fans can get a closer look at it on Derrick Chew's variant cover of Thunderbolts #1.

The Thunderbolts cover features Black Widow and her deadly symbiote leaping into action. Natasha Romanoff is covered from head to toe, minus her long red hair sticking out in a ponytail. Her Black Widow emblem is front and center on her chest, similar to the spider symbols on Spider-Man and Venom's costumes.

The preview of Venom #27 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 1st.