Marvel Previews New White Widow Series With Major Avenger Cameo

Marvel has released a preview of the new White Widow series, which will star fan-favorite Black Widow character, Yelena Belova!

The new White Widow comic series (from Eat the Rich writer Sarah Gailey) follows Yelena as she embarks on a whole new chapter of her life: actual self-discovery! After being the world's greatest assassin, and a redeemed anti-hero, Yelena has found a place to settle down and is exploring a new purpose as her own kind of hero.

In the preview for White Widow #1, we get an interesting flashback featuring none other than Captain America/Steve Rogers! In a time period set "not long ago..." we see Yelena trying to carry out a contract hit against a "Mr. Best," only to be interrupted by Cap. Cap indicates that he and Yelena had conversations about this particular target, which serves as an intel asset for The Avengers. Yelena counters that she is adhering to the ethics of her line of work and that she has no interest in taking Cap's offer of becoming a heroic Avenger-type, and chooses retreat instead. In a voice-over, we find out that Cap's efforts were pointless(?), as a different assassin killed Mr. Best the next day.

It's hard to judge just from the preview pages if Sarah Gailey is approaching Yelena as a confident loner or a somewhat self-deluded woman who's not facing her traumas. Yelena is still stewing on her past encounter with Captain America while rationalizing that she would never fit in with the hero crowd. However, when Yelena says she doesn't have a tragic origin like a typical superhero, the flashback to her infancy and training in the Red Room clearly shows the dramatic irony of such a statement. Yelena's lack of self-awareness and trauma scars seem like they could end up being the true arc of the series.

What is Marvel's White Widow Series About?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Yelena Belova returns! Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she's finally free to choose her own path, who will she become? Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) joins forces with Alessandro Miracolo (OBI-WAN, YODA) for a groundbreaking new chapter in the life of one of Marvel's most enigmatic antiheroes. Written by: Sarah Gailey

Art by: Alessandro Miracolo, Matt Milla

Cover by: David Marquez, Rachelle Rosenberg

Page Count: 40 Pages

Release Date: November 1, 2023