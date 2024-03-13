Marvel Sinks Its Teeth Into New Blood Hunt Variants

Marvel's Blood Hunt event is now just weeks away, and the House of Ideas is hard at marketing the upcoming event. Tuesday, the publisher unveiled a new series of variant covers being released in support of the horror-tinged event. "Fang" covers courtesy of Blood Hunt artist Pepe Larraz were unveiled for the first three issues of the flagship mini-series of the event. Blood Hunt #1 features Blade while Blood Hunt #2 and Blood Hunt #3 feature Dracula and Tigra, respectively.

"The most appealing part of drawing Blood Hunt, apart from the chance to work with Jed for the first time (who I kept hearing the best of things from all my colleagues and fans), was the chance to go full TERROR mode in a vampire story," Larraz previously said of his involvement in the series. "The Red Band pages are really interesting to me. They allow me to convey the dark, violent, bloody tone of this particular story, and flex new muscles that I don't usually get to use in a super hero comic. And, I'm not going to lie, they're so fun!"

Keep scrolling to see the first three (of five) covers that have been unveiled.