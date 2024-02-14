Marvel Announces New Midnight Sons Series Amid Film Rumors

The Midnight Sons are coming back to the Marvel Universe. Wednesday, Marvel announced a new Midnight Sons comic series tying in with its larger Blood Hunt event later this year. From the minds of Bryan Hill and German Peralta, this latest Midnight Sons series will run for three issues and spin out of the events of Blood Hunt #1.

"FINALLY the world realizes I'm a 'horror guy' and I'm grateful," Hill said in a Marvel press release. "Working with Blade has been a blast, and what I'm doing with MIDNIGHT SONS is maybe even more ferocious than that. This event is really exciting, the hype is real, and what I have planned for this will hopefully satisfy fans of action...and terror."

Cue the fangs, fire, and penance! Marvel's original group of supernatural heroes reunite in 'Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt,' coming this May. Learn more: https://t.co/1tISPtDHI7 pic.twitter.com/iaS83cqQCk — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 14, 2024

It appears the story will feature the original team of Midnight Sons including both Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch, Victoria Montesi, and more.

"I'm really excited to be part of this crossover, especially because I love the mix between super heroes and horror—the possibilities are infinite," Peralta added. "In this particular case, I have the chance to draw the coolest Marvel characters, it's one of the highlights of this project—Blade, Ghost Rider, and of course, a lot more that I can't mention! It's always a pleasure to be in front of a new challenge when you're free to play using inks and different kinds of textures to create some dark environments and characters. I hope the readers enjoy this as much as I do."

Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt #1 is the sixth of eight Blood Hunt tie-in mini-series Marvel has announced this week in support of its event. Other announcements include Black Panther, Union Jack the Ripper, Blood Hunters, Dracula, and Strange Academy mini-series, while six one-shots have yet to be unveiled as well.

Interesting enough, the series confirms the House of Ideas has shifted back to the team's original name spelling instead of Midnight Sun, tying in with Marvel's Midnight Suns strategy game.

Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt #1 is due at on the shelves at your local comic shop beginning May 29th.