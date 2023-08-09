Marvel Stormbreaker Variants Celebrate Captain America #1

More than 80 years after Steve Rogers debuted in the pages of Captain America Comics No. 1, a new Captain America #1 is hitting stands this September. From writer J. Michael Stracyznski (The Amazing Spider-Man, Thor) and artist Jesús Saiz (Punisher, Doctor Strange), the upcoming relaunch sees the man out of time face an old foe from his past. But Marvel Comics is looking to the future with variant covers from the 2023 class of Marvel's Stormbreakers, the next generation of elite artists who will team the star-spangled Avenger with other Marvel heroes on a series of new Captain America Stormbreakers variant covers.

The variants, which you can see in the gallery below, will cover eight Marvel titles this September: Black Panther, Moon Knight, Venom, Ghost Rider, Incredible Hulk, Immortal Thor, Invincible Iron Man, and Blade. Each cover features the hero (or anti-hero) having a Marvel team-up with the Steve Rogers Captain America.

The lineup of talent includes Elena Casagrande (Blade 2023), Nic Klein (The Incredible Hulk 2023), Jan Bazaldua (The United States of Captain America) Chris Allen (Black Panther 2023), Martin Coccolo (Deadpool), Lucas Werneck (Immortal X-Men), Federico Vicentini (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and C.F. Villa (The Avengers 2023).

Marvel's logline for the new series: "Decades ago, Steve Rogers changed the world forever. Now powerful and insidious forces are assembling to ensure he never does it again. Past, present and future collide as the man out of time reckons with an existential threat determined to set the world on a darker path at any cost."

"I've often heard writers say how hard it is to write for Captain Americabecause in recent years he's become a symbol more than a person, and because they see him as 'a man out of time,' which is true but that needn't define him. In a sense, we're all people out of time because the world we live in at age 30 isn't the same it was when we were six. It doesn't change the fundamental question: who is this character at their absolute core? Push them to their limits, put them up against a wall, make them stand when standing is the hardest thing in the world…and what do you see? Who do you see?" Stracyznski told io9 when announcing his run on Captain America. "One thing about Steve Rogers that's never really been addressed is the period between when his parents died, and when he became Captain America. We're talking about a sickly, skinny 17 year old kid, trying to survive on his own for because he's stubborn and independent, on the street for several years, hustling for any gig he can get, even if it's bigger than he is, trying to afford food and a place to stay. So we will counterpoint a present-tense story in which Captain America faces off against a new villain of supernatural origin, with a story about his younger self, with both stories tightly interwoven."

Captain America #1 is on sale September 20th. See the Stormbreakers variant cover solicits and covers below.

On Sale 9/6

BLACK PANTHER #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck

MOON KNIGHT #27 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande

VENOM #25 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini

On Sale 9/13

GHOST RIDER #18 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein

INCREDIBLE HULK #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa

On Sale 9/27

IMMORTAL THOR #2 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen

BLADE #3 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo