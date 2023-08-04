This Howl-oween, Capwolf is putting the "howl" back in the Howling Commandos. Marvel Comics on Friday announced Capwolf and the Howling Commandos, a four-issue limited series from writer Stephanie Phillips (Cosmic Ghost Rider, Rogue & Gambit) and artist Carlos Magno (Captain America: Cold War Alpha, Savage Avengers). The World War II-set story teams Sgt. Nick Fury and his Howling Commandos — Corporal Dum Dum Dugan, Gabriel "Gabe" Jones, Robert "Rebel" Ralston, Jonathan "Junior" Juniper, Izzy Cohen, and Dino Manelli — with Steve Rogers, the Sentinel of Liberty, who becomes the Sentinel of Lycanthropy!

"This is the kind of story I was dying to tell at Marvel, blending my love of historical fiction with the incredible history of the characters in the Marvel Universe," Phillips told AiPT. "CapWolf and the Howling Commandos may be a war story, but it also has horror, romance, and a few new characters that we introduce along the way. And just wait until you see Carlos Magno's incredible artwork on this series…"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics describes Capwolf and the Howling Commandos:

This four-issue limited series will tell an all-new story where Steve becomes a terrifying werewolf during an early World War II mission. Luckily, his fiercest allies are by his side — Nick Fury and the Howling Commandos! After years of combat, this elite squad of soldiers thought they've seen it all but this might be their wildest adventure yet as the series captures the spirit of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's classic wartime storytelling with a modern mystical twist! When Captain America is transformed into a werewolf on the front lines of World War II, he'll need the help of the Howling Commandos to take down a band of Nazi cultists who intend to use supernatural forces to turn the tide of battle. But can Cap control the skeptical, jaded Commandos when he can barely control himself?

The werewolf Captain Americawas introduced by writer Mark Gruenwald and artist Rik Levins in 1992's Captain America Vol. 1 #405 (above), where Doctor Nightshade and Dredmund the Druid turned Steve Rogers into a wolf-man. Using a potion derived from Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night, the combination of Nightshade's mutagenic chemicals and the Super-Soldier Serum created Capwolf: the extra-strong wolfen form of Captain America.

CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #1 (OF 4) Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by RYAN BROWN Variant Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Wraparound Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JACK KIRBY

On Sale 10/11



CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #2 (OF 4)

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS Art by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by RYAN BROWN

On Sale 11/15