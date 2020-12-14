Marvel Announces Captain America Anniversary Celebration

✖

Marvel Comics will celebrate 80 years of Captain America in 2021. Steve Rogers debuted in Captain America Comics #1 from Joe Simon and Jack Kirby in 1941. Marvel will commemorate that issue's anniversary with Captain America Tribute #1, a giant-size special releasing in March. Captain America Tribute #1 has top Marvel creators redrawing and modernizing Captain America’s first appearance in Captain America Comics #1 and his reintroduction to the Marvel Universe in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s Avengers #4. This includes his first battle against the Red Skull, and his Silver Age debut as he awakes from suspended animation and joins Earth's MIghtiest Heroes as a member of the Avengers.

The issue features artwork by John Cassaday, Marguerite Sauvage, David Lapham, Declan Shalvey, Perf Pérez, Salvador Larroca, Leinil Francis Yu, Valerio Schiti, Carlos Pacheco, Inhyuk Lee, Kei Zama, Sara Pichelli, Jesús Saiz, Kim Jacinto, Adam Kubert, Federico Vicentini, Mahmud Asrar, Jim Cheung, Terry Dodson, Joe Bennett, Alex Ross, Steve Epting, Adam Hughes, Stephanie Hans, Javier Garrón, Alitha E. Martinez, Elena Casagrande, Paco Medina, Daniel Acuña, Chris Samnee, Butch Guice, Rachael Stott, Pepe Larraz, Greg Smallwood, Greg Land, Ray-Anthony Height, Mark Bagley, and Marvel’s Stormbreakers including Peach Momoko, Juann Cabal, Carmen Carnero, R.B. Silva, Joshua Cassara, Natacha Bustos, Iban Coello, and Patrick Gleason. You can see Steve McNiven's cover of the issue below.

(Photo: Steve McNiven, Marvel Comics)

“We packed this book full of top-flight artistic talent, all paying tribute to the King,” Executive Editor Tom Brevoort said in a statement. “So while you can just read these as stories, readers are definitely going to want to savor the experience, and see how each artist stacks up to the original work done by Jack Kirby.”

Are you excited about the Captain America Anniversary Tribute? Let us know in the comments. Captain America Tribute #1 goes on sale in March.