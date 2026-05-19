Marvel Comics Gets New Top Boss (And TV Fans Will Be Excited)

Marvel Comics is getting a new boss. On Monday, it was announced that Dan Buckley, longtime head of comics and franchise for Marvel, is retiring after nearly 30 years with the company and his replacement is one that fans of Marvel Television know very welly. Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum will now serve as Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise. Additionally, David Abdo is coming over from Disney to serve as General Manager, Comics & Franchise. C.B. Cebulski will remain as Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics and will report to Winderbaum.

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“Brad’s exceptional creative leadership and David’s deep experience in operations and digital innovation will be a powerful pairing as we begin building out the next 90 years of Marvel’s comic book legacy,” Marvel Studios president and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige said in a statement. “Brad brings a proven ability to lead creative teams and craft ongoing, episodic narratives that resonate with our fans around the world, while David offers a strong track record of operational excellence and strategic growth. I’m excited for what they’ll be able to do together.”

Brand Winderbaum Has a Solid Track Record With Television (Which Could Bode Well For Comics)

Marvel television fans are already familiar with Winderbaum. He’s overseen Marvel’s live-action and animated series for Disney+ for several years and has been an executive producer on all of Marvel Studios’ shows, including Agatha: All Along, Hawkeye, Loki Season 2, X-Men ’97, and Daredevil: Born Again. Given the general success of the television series, Winderbaum joining comics could be a good thing. Under his guidance, there have been some great Marvel series—especially X-Men ’97—that feature strong storytelling. Adding him to comics could see that same approach go from screen to print and, if you’re a fan of the MCU, this could mean more alignment between the comics and the on-screen entertainment, a move that could open up the comics to new fans.

However, the move doesn’t come without some fan concerns. Some fans are worried at this leadership shift will see more of the MCU seep into the comics rather than the MCU having to work with the comics (or, more importantly, the comics be more a separate entity in terms of character development and storytelling). It’s not an entirely baseless concern, as comics fans have seen a greater push for so-called synergy between the MCU and the comics in recent years.

How it all plays out is something that fans will just have to wait and see and there will be a bit of a transition period for this shift. Buckley is reported to be remaining with Marvel through mid-2027 as part of the leadership transition.

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